MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Phyllis Waud, vice president (VP) of Channels & Alliances, and Rebecca Murray, VP of Global Alliance Management, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Named to the list for the second consecutive year, Waud is responsible for developing and nurturing Syntax's partner relationships with SAP®, Oracle®, and Microsoft® to drive pipeline, accelerate sales results, and deliver successful business outcomes for joint customers. Under Waud's leadership, Syntax's channel business experienced significant growth in 2024, surpassing revenue targets by 24% and achieving 100% year-over-year growth.

Murray oversees Syntax's partnership with SAP across 15 countries, with a focus on driving demand and increasing joint revenue through collaborative go-to-market strategies, marketing campaigns, and incentive initiatives. As a result of Murray's dedicated efforts, Syntax recently received multiple recognitions in this year's SAP North America Partner Excellence Awards. Additionally, last year, Murray spearheaded a transformative shift in Syntax's channel strategy, transitioning from a traditional resell model to an ecosystem partner approach.

"We are incredibly proud to see Phyllis and Rebecca recognized on CRN's 2025 Women of the Channel list," said Christian Primeau, global CEO at Syntax. "Their leadership, innovation, and unwavering dedication to our partners have been instrumental in transforming our channel strategy and accelerating our growth. This recognition is a testament to the impact they're making—not just at Syntax, but across the broader technology and partner ecosystem."

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

The 2025 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12, 2025, at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

