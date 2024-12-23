BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments, together with RONA inc., today announced the acquisition of All-Fab Group ("AFG"), one of the largest building solutions providers across Western Canada.

AFG has served the needs of building contractors, building owners, and dealers across Western Canada for over 50 years by consistently delivering high-performing products and providing exceptional customer service.

The transaction provides AFG with additional resources to accelerate growth and invest in products and capabilities to better serve developers, builders, and families across Western Canada and the United States.

Closing terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

About All-Fab

All-Fab Group (AFG) is one of the largest building solutions providers in Canada. The company operates 18 business units from the Mid-West USA to the West Coast. AFG provides the light construction industry with engineered structural building components, building material supply packages and building construction projects for custom buildings. The company services all residential housing markets as well as the light industrial and agricultural building sectors. AFG has established a trusted advisor reputation with building professionals and building owners based on extensive technical expertise in design, reliable quality of execution on projects and efficient delivery of service requirements.

About Sycamore Partners

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. The firm specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. With approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011, Sycamore Partners' investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. For more information on Sycamore Partners, visit www.sycamorepartners.com.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To learn more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For more information, please contact: Media Relations, RONA inc., 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]