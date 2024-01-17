MIRABEL, QC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to extending the life and existing capabilities of the CH-146 Griffon helicopters to support the Canadian Armed Forces and keep Canadians safe.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a $2.28-billion contract to Bell Textron Canada Limited (BTCL) to provide in-service support for the Royal Canadian Air Force's active fleet of CH-146 Griffon helicopters.

The helicopters fulfill domestic and international missions, including tactical transport, emergency response, and search and rescue. This in-service support contract will sustain the fleet until at least the mid-2030s.

Under this contract, which will begin in April 2024, BTCL will provide program management, engineering, technical and design change services, component repair and overhaul, procurement of spares and heavy maintenance services. The in-service support work will be done in Canada, namely in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, which will create or maintain 1,130 jobs across the country.

Through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, BTCL has committed to providing business activities equal to the contract value that will ensure opportunities for the broader Canadian supply chain, including small and medium-sized businesses.

BTCL's economic commitments to Canada have the potential to contribute at least $125 million annually to Canada's gross domestic product over the life of the contract.

Quotes

"This in-service support contract with Bell Textron Canada Limited will help sustain the Canadian Armed Forces' fleet of CH-146 Griffon helicopters, while also maintaining good jobs here in Canada."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, today's investment is yet another sign of our commitment to invest in our aviators to keep Canada safe. The CH-146 Griffon provides crucial tactical aviation, special operations aviation and search and rescue capabilities to the Royal Canadian Air Force, at home and abroad. This in-service support contract will be key in keeping this fleet going for the next 15 years."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

"Canada's aerospace sector is a world leader and a huge benefit to the entire Canadian economy. This project will have an incredible economic impact, benefiting our economy, our supply chain and, most importantly, our aerospace workers."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Bell is proud to be awarded the contract by the Government of Canada to provide in-service support for the Royal Canadian Air Force's CH-146 Griffon fleet. In collaboration with our many partners in the aerospace industry, our teams deployed across the country will ensure the skills required to support the Griffon remain in Canada. Our 1,500 employees in Canada feel privileged to support the members of the Canadian Armed Forces so they can accomplish the full range of missions entrusted to this fleet, at home and abroad."

Michael Nault

Vice President and General Manager, Bell Textron Canada Ltd.

Quick facts

BTCL is the original manufacturer of the CH-146 helicopter and has exclusive ownership of all intellectual property rights pertaining to the fleet. The company is therefore the only organization capable of providing the required in-service support.

As of 2024, 82 CH-146 Griffon helicopters are in active service, operating out of 11 locations across Canada .

. On January 16, 2023 , Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) released a Request for Proposal to BTCL, and a technical and financial proposal was submitted to PSPC by BTCL on April 28, 2023 .

, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) released a Request for Proposal to BTCL, and a technical and financial proposal was submitted to PSPC by BTCL on . In May 2022, PSPC awarded a separate contract worth approximately $800 million to BTCL in support of the Griffon Limited Life Extension project, to perform the modifications required on the fleet of CH-146 Griffon helicopters to extend their life until at least the mid-2030s.

