KINGSTON, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that the LaSalle Causeway will be fully closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians to allow for off-schedule openings of the main marine navigation channel during the following periods:

Tuesday, August 5 , from 11 am to 5 pm

Thursday, August 7 , from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm

These marine openings are required to allow a commercial vessel to access drydock services within Kingston's inner harbour on an urgent basis. The times listed above are estimates and may change due to weather or operational factors.

PSPC is committed to minimizing traffic disruptions and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

Please consult our public notices and X (Twitter) account for updates, along with the LaSalle Causeway page for any schedule changes after business hours.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)