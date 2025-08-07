GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to accommodate the Peace Walk event during the following period:

Sunday, August 10 , from 12:30 to 1 pm

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

