GATINEAU, QC, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that on July 30 and August 2, 6, 9, 13 and 16, the Alexandra Bridge will be closed and patrolled for safety measures during the event Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy , as per the following schedule:

closed to vehicles: from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

from completely closed: from 8:30 pm to 10 pm

from reopening: to pedestrians and cyclists at 10 pm to vehicles at 10:30 pm



Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the centre lane between 7:30 and 8:30 pm.

Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html