Jul 25, 2025, 13:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that on July 30 and August 2, 6, 9, 13 and 16, the Alexandra Bridge will be closed and patrolled for safety measures during the event Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, as per the following schedule:
- closed to vehicles: from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
- completely closed: from 8:30 pm to 10 pm
- reopening:
- to pedestrians and cyclists at 10 pm
- to vehicles at 10:30 pm
Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the centre lane between 7:30 and 8:30 pm.
Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
