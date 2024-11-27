As Purolator gears up for the shipping season rush, a new survey reveals Canadians' dual desires in matters of the heart and holiday hauls

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - In the spirit of the season, leading Canadian integrated freight, package and logistics provider Purolator has commissioned a fun, festive survey to playfully compare what Canadians look for in relationships… and in shipping packages.

Purolator surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians and found there are more similarities than one might expect.

Infographic: Purolator survey reveals Canadian preferences in love and logistics for the 2024 holiday season. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

So, move over cuffing season! According to Purolator, it's officially shipping season – and we're not just talking about packages. The busiest time of year for deliveries is also a peak moment for romantic "shipping." Or, as Merriam-Webster puts in, "to wishfully regard (specific people or fictional characters) as being or having the potential to become romantically involved with one another."

The survey revealed some delightful generational divides:

Zoomer vs Boomer slang: Shipping is definitely a part of the Gen Z vernacular. More than half of them (54 per cent) see shipping as cheering on a love match! Baby Boomers? Not so much… 80 per cent see no romantic connotations to the term.

Being on time matters... to some: When it comes to punctuality, a majority of Boomers and Gen X'ers think it is critical to a strong relationship. Zoomers and Millennials? Less than half agree.

When it comes to punctuality, a majority of Boomers and Gen X'ers think it is critical to a strong relationship. Zoomers and Millennials? Less than half agree. Millennials and money: Of all the generations, Millennials care the least about money management in a romantic prospect.

Of all the generations, Millennials care the least about money management in a romantic prospect. Consensus on communication: The number one trait that all generations value most in a relationship is communication - something we can all get behind!

Heartwarming highlights from across the country:

B.C.: Long distance love? British Columbians, tied with Albertans, value a partner's ability to manage long distances more than any other region in Canada .

Long distance love? British Columbians, tied with Albertans, value a partner's ability to manage long distances more than any other region in . Alberta : For those with a secret Albertan crush, this might be your chance! Albertans are the most open to receiving a gift package from a secret admirer.

For those with a secret Albertan crush, this might be your chance! Albertans are the most open to receiving a gift package from a secret admirer. Saskatchewan : Retailers, get ready to ship lots of packages to Saskatchewan ! Saskatchewanians are most looking forward to an online shopping haul this holiday season.

Retailers, get ready to ship lots of packages to ! Saskatchewanians are most looking forward to an online shopping haul this holiday season. Manitoba : Singles on the Prairies better balance their budgets! Eight out of 10 Manitobans, the highest rate in Canada , are looking for a partner who is good with money.

Singles on the Prairies better balance their budgets! Eight out of 10 Manitobans, the highest rate in , are looking for a partner who is good with money. Ontario : Above all else, Ontarians are looking for their potential partner to be a good communicator… being good with money comes second.

Above all else, Ontarians are looking for their potential partner to be a good communicator… being good with money comes second. Quebec : Love keeps perfect time in La Belle Province! Quebecers, more than any other group in Canada , appreciate a partner who is always on time.

Love keeps perfect time in La Belle Province! Quebecers, more than any other group in , appreciate a partner who is always on time. Atlantic Canada : Compared to other Canadians, Maritimers are the most excited to receive a gift basket of yummy goods! If you have an Atlantic foodie in your life, this is your sign to treat them to a gourmet surprise.

Brett Huttman, Vice President, Marketing & Strategy, Purolator, said, "During the festive season, we're reminded that our role extends beyond just delivering parcels; we're delivering promises, connections and a little bit of holiday magic. Like most Canadians, Purolator firmly believes that good relationships, whether it's with your loved ones or your courier service, are built on communication, reliability and trust."

Purolator's top five tips to make your far-away loved one's day:

Send them a care package: Of all the potential shipments Canadians can receive this holiday season, a care package from a loved one is the most wished for, especially by women and Quebecers! Pack away those ugly sweaters: The fad is finally shipping out! Only two per cent of Canadians would like to receive one this year. Many more Canadians are interested in receiving some tasty treats instead! Consider a gift card to their favourite online retailer: Nearly 30 per cent of Canadians are looking forward to an online shopping haul this holiday season. Ship fast without breaking the bank: Take advantage of Purolator's flat rate box to get your gifts delivered affordably and effortlessly this holiday season. The new flat rate box from Purolator starts as low as $15 , plus taxes and fees, for province-wide shipping and $20 for the rest of Canada ground shipping, available at Purolator Retail stores. Express boxes cost $22 for province wide shipping and $52 for the rest of Canada , available at Purolator Retail stores, Staples and Penguin Pickup locations. Spend more on what matters: When shipping this holiday season, save up to 50% by using the Purolator coupon, available at purolator.com/sweetsavings, so Canadians can spend more on love and less on logistics!

