Supporting the Next Generation of Workers in New Brunswick

Modernized Strategy Will Serve Young Canadians Facing Barriers to Employment

SAINT JOHN, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's continued prosperity depends on young Canadians launching meaningful careers. By helping them gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success, we are helping to ensure Canada's continued prosperity by investing in our greatest asset—our people.

Today Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment Workforce Development and Labour, announced the Government's investment of over $570,000 for the ONE Change Incorporated's One Future project. This investment supports 15 New Brunswick youth facing barriers, gain skills and experience to enter the labour force or return to college or university.

This project is funded by the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) which was launched on June 3, 2019. This new strategy provides more flexible employment services and enhanced supports for all young Canadians. It helps youth develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market and ensure that no one is left behind.

"Young Canadians are talented, ambitious and hard-working, but getting a strong start in the workforce can be challenging for many. The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy makes it easier for young people to transition from the classroom to the workforce, including those facing barriers. It is part of our plan to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at success. The One Future project exemplifies how youth across Canada will be able to acquire skills and experience to get a strong start in their careers."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"Young people want to feel empowered. Programs like One Life, aim to empower youth who want to make an impact while gaining important life and work skills. What's the best thing we can do as government to help young people succeed and keep the economy growing? Give them the support and an opportunity to get the skills and experiences they need to get a good job."

– Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay

"If young people are to achieve success, we have to break down the barriers that prevent youth and employers from making meaningful connections to the labour market, and build bridges that help us reach greater social and economic prosperity in the community. We are thrilled to work with Canada's Youth Employment Strategy and our many partners in assisting youth build networks and connections to a bright future. Together we are ONE!"

– Barry Galloway, Executive Director, ONE Change Inc.

The One Future project will include support and mentorship, Group Based Employability Skills, Workplace Essential Skills, Individual Skills Enhancement and Digital Literacy Training. In addition, ONE Change Inc. will provide wrap-around supports to address barriers to participations such as material, supplies and equipment, transportation, childcare and disability related supports.

The YESS has been modernized to deliver a wider range of programs to help youth overcome barriers to employment and gain the skills, abilities and work experience needed to get a strong start in their careers. Based on recommendations made by the Expert Panel on Youth Employment, the modernized strategy offers more flexible services, broadened eligibility and enhanced supports for youth facing barriers to employment.

The previous streams of YES, Skills Link, Career Focus and Summer Work Experience have been integrated to create a more holistic approach to funding and service delivery. The Canada Summer Jobs program has expanded eligibility to all youth aged 15-30—no longer restricting the program to students.

Budget 2019 built on previous investments with an additional $49.5 million over five years to launch the modernized YESS. Through Budget 2018, the Government is providing an additional $448.5 million over five years toward the YESS and to providing more Canada Summer Jobs in summer 2019.

