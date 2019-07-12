Supporting the next generation of middle-class workers in the green sector

Modernized Strategy will serve young Canadians facing barriers to employment

THUNDER BAY, ON, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - By helping young Canadians gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success, we are helping to ensure Canada's continued prosperity by investing in our greatest asset—our people.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced the Government's investment of over $4.4 million for the Project Learning Tree Canada (PLT Canada) Green Jobs – Growing Skills project. This investment supports more than 500 Canadian youth, including youth facing barriers, gain work experience in the forest and conservation sectors.

This project is funded by the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) which was launched on June 3, 2019. This new strategy will provide more flexible employment services and enhanced supports for all young Canadians. It will help youth develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market and ensure that no one is left behind.

Also on June 3, the Minister launched a Call for Proposals for Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) funding under the YESS from organizations that help young people overcome barriers to employment. The Call is open from June 3 to July 26, 2019.

Quotes

"Young Canadians are talented, ambitious and hard-working, but getting a strong start in the workforce can be challenging for many. The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy will make it easier for young people to transition from the classroom to the workforce, including those facing barriers. It is part of our plan to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at success. PLT Canada's Green Jobs – Growing Skills project exemplifies how youth across Canada will be able to acquire skills and experience in a field they like to get a strong start in their careers."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"Fostering youth success and passion for green jobs can only be considered a success if we address those barriers that restrict certain youth populations from accessing these great opportunities. This has been a priority for us at PLT Canada in the design of our programs, and we're proud that our Green Jobs initiative has achieved gender balance in what are often traditionally male-dominated industries and has had great success in matching Indigenous youth with employment opportunities. We look forward to working with the federal government to grow the next generation of forest and conservation leaders."

– Kathy Abusow, President and CEO, PLT Canada

Quick Facts

The PLT project will include job coaching, mentorship, career planning and networking, as well as paid work experiences in green jobs. PLT will work directly with employers to provide information and services that will support the hiring of more youth, particularly those facing barriers.

The YESS has been modernized to deliver a wider range of programs to help youth overcome barriers to employment and gain the skills, abilities and work experience needed to get a strong start in their careers. Based on recommendations made by the Expert Panel on Youth Employment, the modernized strategy aims to offer more flexible services, broadened eligibility and enhanced supports for youth facing barriers to employment.

Under the YESS, ESDC has launched a Call for Proposals for funding for 2020–21 from organizations that help young people overcome barriers to employment. The Call will be open from June 3 to July 26, 2019. Projects can be either national or regional in scope and may start as early as April 1, 2020.

National: Project activities must take place in three or more provinces or territories.

: Project activities must take place in three or more provinces or territories.

Regional: Project activities can be provincial, territorial or local in scope, but are limited to one province or territory.

: Project activities can be provincial, territorial or local in scope, but are limited to one province or territory. The previous streams of YES, Skills Link, Career Focus and Summer Work Experience have been integrated to create a more holistic approach to funding and service delivery. The Canada Summer Jobs program has expanded eligibility to all youth aged 15 to 30—no longer restricting the program to students.

Budget 2019 built on previous investments with an additional $49.5 million over five years to launch the modernized YESS. Through Budget 2018, the Government is providing an additional $448.5 million over five years toward the YESS and to providing more Canada Summer Jobs in summer 2019.

Backgrounder

Associated Links

Youth Employment and Skills Strategy – Call for Proposals

Grants and Contributions Online Services

Canada Summer Jobs

