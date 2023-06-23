The Government of Canada is investing in renowned training programs that equip musicians to thrive creatively and practically

HAMILTON, ON, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The arts are essential to an inclusive society. They reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity, and are at the core of Canada's creative economy. The Government of Canada promotes the vitality of the Canadian arts sector by supporting arts training organizations across the country.

Today, accompanied by Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain and Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton, Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced $1.2 million in funding to the region's Brott Music Festival, one of Canada's largest orchestral music festivals. Minister Tassi made this announcement on behalf of Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Through Canadian Heritage's Canada Arts Training Fund, the Brott Music Festival offers two professional music training programs: the National Academy Orchestra of Canada and the BrottOpera. These programs will receive funding over two years, starting in 2023, to provide international standards of training through performance and non-performance-based seminars, masterclasses and pedagogical experiences, both live and virtually. It will equip highly talented emerging professional artists with both the creative and practical aspects of a successful musical career and give them the opportunity to work in the artistic fields in which they have trained.

This investment aligns with the government's commitment to furthering skills development in the cultural sector, promoting cultural diversity, and supporting the development of the next generation of Canadian artists, creators and future cultural leaders.

Quotes

"The Brott Music Festival is a striking example of how the Canada Arts Training Fund supports arts training in Canada. By encouraging artistic excellence and offering young musicians the opportunity to develop their skills, it is also an opportunity to showcase their incredible talent. Their dedication to their art and training makes us proud."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"For over three decades, the Brott Music Festival has been a key contributor to the Canadian music scene and to the professional development of talented Canadian artists who enrich our lives and contribute to our economy. With this funding, we are ensuring that the next generation of professional artists continues to benefit from the resources and opportunities they need to hone their craft, explore their creativity, and reach their full potential."

—Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"The Brott Music Festival has enriched all of Hamilton with colour, culture and vibrancy for the past 36 years. This funding ensures Boris Brott's vision – to bring music to every corner of our city – will continue to flourish, well into the future."

—Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"The City of Hamilton is known for its rich arts and cultural vibrancy in all genres. The Brott Music Festival has been integral to Hamilton's arts scene for over 30 years and continues to be one of Canada's largest orchestral music festivals. Its National Academy Orchestra of Canada and BrottOpera programs have seen hundreds of artists graduate and have their talents amplified internationally. Thank you to the federal government for their contribution through the Canada Arts Training Fund that will support emerging artists on their paths to becoming the next generation of professional artists."

—Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton

"The Canada Arts Training Fund through the Department of Canadian Heritage has continued to be integral to the success of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada for the past 35 years. Over 1300 musicians have graduated into performers, educators and artistic entrepreneurs around the world. The National Academy Orchestra of Canada's ideals align perfectly with the Canada Arts Training Fund's commitment to high artistic quality, mentorship, diversity and national pride. We are especially proud to run this national program right here in Hamilton."

—Ardyth Brott, Executive Director, Brott Music Festival

Quick Facts

The Canada Arts Training Fund (CATF) supports arts training in Canada. It provides financial support for the ongoing operations of Canadian not-for-profit arts organizations that specialize in training artists for professional national or international artistic careers, at the highest levels.

The CATF supports Canadian institutions that deliver nationally significant arts training of the highest quality that attracts talent from across all regions of the country and from abroad. The Fund directs its resources to organizations that have the greatest positive impact on the lives of Canadians. This includes supporting training of youth and Indigenous, racialized and other equity-deserving groups.

Budget 2022 announced an ongoing increase of $5 million annually to the CATF, phased in over three years with the primary policy priority of addressing historical inequities in funding for Indigenous, racialized and other equity-deserving training schools. Since 2009, the CATF has had an annual contributions budget of $22.8 million.

The Brott Music Festival, founded in 1987, is one of the largest orchestral music festivals in Canada. It presents annual classical, jazz, Broadway, chamber, rock, pops, multidisciplinary, and education concerts in the greater Hamilton area. The festival also offers two professional music training programs: the National Academy Orchestra of Canada and the BrottOpera.

