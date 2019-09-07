Supporting Multiculturalism Initiatives Across Ontario

Canadian Heritage

The Government of Canada highlights support for multiculturalism initiatives across Ontario

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Diversity is Canada's strength and a key element of our national identity. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting communities working to eliminate the barriers that prevent full participation in society.

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas) announced today more than $6.7 million in funding for projects throughout Ontario that promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives. Minister Tassi made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The funding was provided through the Projects, Community Capacity Building and Community Support for Black Youth components of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program.

Quotes

"Our government firmly believes that Canada's diversity is one of our greatest strengths. That is why we are proud to support projects that will help combat racism and discrimination and also highlight the contributions of the many cultural communities throughout Ontario."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Many Canadians still face barriers, based on their cultural background. Our government is taking action to address the needs of these people by investing in the organizations across Ontario that promote diversity and inclusion."
—The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas)

"I am proud of our government's support for anti-racism and diversity initiatives. Thanks to this funding, organizations across Southern Ontario will be able to realize important projects in their communities."
—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and Member of Parliament (Waterloo)

"Our government is committed to taking action against racism. Thanks to this funding, youth in Northern Ontario will receive the support they need to meet the many challenges they face as we work toward building more inclusive communities."
—The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, and Member of Parliament (Thunder Bay–Superior North)

Quick Facts

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program promotes a diverse and inclusive society. The program has Events, Projects, and Community Capacity Building components. It also includes two separate initiatives, which are the Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism.

The Projects component supports community development, anti-racism initiatives, and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups. It funds projects that encourage positive interaction between cultural, religious, and ethnic communities and promote the expression of Canadians' many identities.

The Community Capacity Building component supports capacity building projects that contribute to the recipient's ability to promote diversity and inclusion

The Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative supports projects that address the unique challenges faced by Black Canadian youth. It funds projects that combat discrimination, promote digital literacy, provide opportunities for Black Canadian youth, and empower them by promoting Black history, culture and identity as well as developing leadership skills and promoting civic engagement.

This announcement includes $6,764,521 in investments in 58 organizations across Ontario for projects that promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives. (See Backgrounder)

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/community-multiculturalism-anti-racism.html

Backgrounder

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports the mandate of the Department of Canadian Heritage by building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society.

Community Support for Black Youth Initiative

City

Organization

Project

Year

Amount

Brampton

CENTRE CULTUREL DE RESSOURCES FRANCOPHONE POUR LES COMMUNAUTÉS ETHNIQUES

Jeunesse Franco-Peel

2019–2020

$58,160

Brampton

LADY BALLERS CAMP

Innovate for Change: Building Capacity of Black Youth

2019–2020

$105,000

Hamilton

HAMILTON'S CENTRE FOR CIVIC INCLUSION

Democracy School

2019–2020

$125,320

Mississauga

ERIN MILLS YOUTH CENTRE

Success With Age and Guidance (SWAG) Young Men's Leadership Program: Supported by Erin Mills Youth Centre

2019–2020

$150,800

Mississauga

CITIZENS FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Black Youth Empowerment Initiative (BYEI)

2019–2020

$41,403

Ottawa

ASSOCIATION OF BLACK ENTREPRENEURS & PROFESSIONALS OF OTTAWA-GATINEAU (ABEPOG)

The Griot in Me: Training Black Canadian Youth to be the Next Generation of Community Archivist

2019–2020

$153,226

Ottawa

COOPÉRATION INTÉGRATION CANADA INC.

Contribution associative et promotion de l'impulsion sociale des jeunes noirs dans la vie communautaire

2019–2020

$50,583

Sudbury

PUBLIC HEALTH SUDBURY & DISTRICTS

The WOKE Age: Youth-driven Racial Equity Action in Sudbury

2019–2020

$200,000

Toronto

CHILDREN'S PEACE THEATRE

FreedomSchool -Toronto 2018

2019–2020

$136,675

Toronto

OPERATION BLACK VOTE CANADA PROJECT

The Fellowship Program

2019–2020

$432,000

Toronto

CP PLANNING

Black Futures on Eglinton

2019–2020

$58,200

Toronto

JANE-ALLIANCE NEIGHBOURHOOD SERVICES

Brotherhood Linx

2019–2020

$54,178

Toronto

JANE-ALLIANCE NEIGHBOURHOOD SERVICES

Project E3

2019–2020

$116,580

Toronto

FONDATION SYLVENIE LINDOR & CENTRE MULTICULTURALISME JEAN MARCELIN FONTAINE INC. (FSL & CMJMF)

The Toronto Youth Action for Change

2019–2020

$70,000

Toronto

NORTH YORK ARTS

Drum to the DJ

2019–2020

$60,945

Toronto

TOOLS OF EMPOWERMENT FOR SUCCESS

Because... what they see is what they will be! A Bilingual Program

2019–2020

$67,253

Toronto

FOR YOUTH INITIATIVE

Black Youth Leadership in York South-Weston

2019–2020

$190,550

Toronto

HXOUSE FOUNDATION

Blak Hxouse 2

2019–2020

$170,300

Toronto

VIBE ARTS

NExT : Networking and Exploring Together

2019–2020

$170,000

Toronto

URBAN REZ SOLUTIONS SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

Say it Loud! Project!

2019–2020

$430,000

Vaughan

VAUGHAN AFRICAN CANADIAN ASSOCIATION

The Identity Project

2019–2020

$73,800

Total:

$2,914,973

Projects Component

City

Organization

Project

Year

Amount

Brampton

BRAMPTON TAMIL SENIORS ASSOCIATION

Cultural exchange with Indigenous Community

2019–2020

$59,000

Dundas

MÉTIS WOMEN'S CIRCLE (CERCLE DES FEMMES MÉTISSES)

Walking Words: Indigenous Languages Made Visible

2019–2020

$96,700

Hamilton

HAMILTON'S CENTRE FOR CIVIC INCLUSION

Hamilton for All: Anti-Racism Conference

2019–2020

$127,500

Kitchener

COALITION OF MUSLIM WOMEN OF KITCHENER-WATERLOO

Muslim Women's Human Rights Awareness and Education Project

2019–2020

$60,759

Kitchener

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT CENTRE WATERLOO REGION

Civic Exchange Hub 2019-2020

2019–2020

$63,300

Ottawa

OTTAWA CHINESE COMMUNITY SERVICE CENTRE

Cultural Understanding and Empowering Women in It

2019–2020

$157,279

Ottawa

ALLIANCE DES BURUNDAIS DU CANADA

Projet Dialogue Interculturel au Canada, DIC

2019–2020

$80,390

Thornhill

COMMUNITY BUILDERS

Manitoulin and North Shore Youth Building Bridges and Combating Racism

2019–2020

$151,618

Toronto

HISTORICAL FILM STUDIOS CORP.

Search Out the Land: The Story of the Jewish Community in Canada - Conversations Dealing with Multiculturalism, Discrimination and Racism

2019–2020

$96,313

Toronto

WHY NOT THEATRE

Why Not Theatre - Women of Colour Mentorship Program

2019–2020

$187,500

Toronto

PRIDE TORONTO

Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall - 2 Spirit Tales

2019–2020

$600,000

Toronto

SUSTAINABLE THINKING AND EXPRESSION ON PUBLIC SPACE (STEPS) INITIATIVE

Place(makers)

2019–2020

$54,973

Toronto

BANGLADESHI-CANADIAN COMMUNITY SERVICES (BCS)

The Peacemaker Initiative (PI)

2019–2020

$94,770

Thunder Bay

NORTHERN NISHNAWBE EDUCATION COUNCIL

The Amazing Race and DFC Experience

2019–2020

$245,504

Waterloo

AFRICAN WOMEN'S ALLIANCE OF WATERLOO REGION

"My Community Table": Breaking Bread Together

2019–2020

$41,315

Welland

WELLAND HERITAGE COUNCIL AND MULTICULTURAL CENTRE

Niagara Youth Integration Program

2019–2020

$180,538

Total:

$2,297,459

Capacity Building Component

City

Organization

Project

Year

Amount

Brantford

BRANTFORD REGION INDIGENOUS SUPPORT CENTRE

Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre

2019–2020

$70,500

Hamilton

GLOBAL CITIZENS CARE FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED AND REFUGEE EMPOWERMENT INC.

Innovation for Growth

2019–2020

$50,000

Kingston

KINGSTON EMPLOYMENT AND YOUTH SERVICES INC.

Workplace Diversity & Inclusion Charter Implementation

2019–2020

$89,639

Kitchener

RECEPTION HOUSE - WATERLOO REGION INC.

Connected Communities

2019–2020

$52,800

London

LONDON MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION

Empower Ethnic Groups to Create or Maintain Their Ethnic Organizations

2019–2020

$25,000

London

PILLAR NONPROFIT NETWORK

Indigenous Learning in the Nonprofit Sector - London and Area

2019–2020

$36,750

Markham

THE CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION

TCCSA Diversity and Inclusivity Capacity Building Project

2019–2020

$49,374

Mississauga

PEEL MULTICULTURAL COUNCIL

Public Education on Diversity and Inclusion in Canadian workplaces

2019–2020

$36,354

Ottawa

SOMALI CENTRE FOR FAMILY SERVICES

Building Capacity is the Cornerstone of Organizational Development

2019–2020

$90,000

Ottawa

FONDATION ACACIA

Une chance pour tous

2019–2020

$66,600

Ottawa

OTTAWA COMMUNITY IMMIGRANT SERVICES ORGANIZATION

Building Our Welcome: Ensuring Inclusion and Responsiveness in Refugee Integration

2019–2020

$99,752

Ottawa

TABLE DE CONCERTATION DES PRÉSIDENTS DE LA COMMUNAUTÉ CONGOLAISE DU CANADA

Renforcer la participation citoyenne

2019–2020

$20,000

Toronto

TROPICANA COMMUNITY SERVICES ORGANIZATION OF SCARBOROUGH

Website Redevelopment

2019–2020

$24,500

Toronto

JANE/FINCH COMMUNITY TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Jane Finch Community Tennis Association - Capacity Building Project

2019–2020

$41,500

Toronto

ABUSE NEVER BECOMES US (A.N.B.U.)

ANBU's Peer Champions

2019–2020

$20,900

Toronto

GASHANTI: YOUNG SOMALI WOMEN INITIATIVE

Amplifying The Voices of Young Racialized Women

2019–2020

$62,670

Toronto

NORTH YORK ARTS

Art Connects: Building Cultural Competence in the Arts

2019–2020

$22,865

Toronto

CANADIAN COUNCIL OF MUSLIM WOMEN

The Digital Anti-Racism Education or D.A.R.E. Project

2019–2020

$100,000

Toronto

CHILDREN'S PEACE THEATRE

Intergenerational Village Matrix (Capacity Building)

2019–2020

$99,924

Toronto

CPAC

Governance and Outreach Capacity Upgrade

2019–2020

$75,000

Toronto

METRO TORONTO CHINESE & SOUTHEAST ASIAN LEGAL CLINIC

Increase Community Capacity to Address Racism, Discrimination and Related Intolerance

2019–2020

$88,000

Toronto

MIGRANTS RESOURCE CENTRE CANADA

IMPACT Project  - Immigrants and Migrants Participating for Collective Transformations

2019–2020

$62,470

Toronto

RWANDAN CANADIAN HEALING CENTRE

African Canadian Leadership Training and e-Capacity Support Project

2019–2020

$69,499

Waterloo

INNOVATE INCLUSION

Innovate Inclusion Collaborative Community Building

2019–2020

$98,050

Windsor

AFRICAN COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION OF WINDSOR (ACOW)

African-Centered Partnership Project: Building Bridges Across Differences

2019–2020

$99,442

Total:

$1,551,589

