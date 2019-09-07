Supporting Multiculturalism Initiatives Across Ontario
Sep 07, 2019, 13:08 ET
The Government of Canada highlights support for multiculturalism initiatives across Ontario
HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Diversity is Canada's strength and a key element of our national identity. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting communities working to eliminate the barriers that prevent full participation in society.
The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas) announced today more than $6.7 million in funding for projects throughout Ontario that promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives. Minister Tassi made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
The funding was provided through the Projects, Community Capacity Building and Community Support for Black Youth components of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program.
Quotes
"Our government firmly believes that Canada's diversity is one of our greatest strengths. That is why we are proud to support projects that will help combat racism and discrimination and also highlight the contributions of the many cultural communities throughout Ontario."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
"Many Canadians still face barriers, based on their cultural background. Our government is taking action to address the needs of these people by investing in the organizations across Ontario that promote diversity and inclusion."
—The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas)
"I am proud of our government's support for anti-racism and diversity initiatives. Thanks to this funding, organizations across Southern Ontario will be able to realize important projects in their communities."
—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and Member of Parliament (Waterloo)
"Our government is committed to taking action against racism. Thanks to this funding, youth in Northern Ontario will receive the support they need to meet the many challenges they face as we work toward building more inclusive communities."
—The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, and Member of Parliament (Thunder Bay–Superior North)
Quick Facts
The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program promotes a diverse and inclusive society. The program has Events, Projects, and Community Capacity Building components. It also includes two separate initiatives, which are the Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism.
The Projects component supports community development, anti-racism initiatives, and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups. It funds projects that encourage positive interaction between cultural, religious, and ethnic communities and promote the expression of Canadians' many identities.
The Community Capacity Building component supports capacity building projects that contribute to the recipient's ability to promote diversity and inclusion
The Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative supports projects that address the unique challenges faced by Black Canadian youth. It funds projects that combat discrimination, promote digital literacy, provide opportunities for Black Canadian youth, and empower them by promoting Black history, culture and identity as well as developing leadership skills and promoting civic engagement.
This announcement includes $6,764,521 in investments in 58 organizations across Ontario for projects that promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives. (See Backgrounder)
Backgrounder
Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives
The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports the mandate of the Department of Canadian Heritage by building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society.
|
Community Support for Black Youth Initiative
|
City
|
Organization
|
Project
|
Year
|
Amount
|
Brampton
|
CENTRE CULTUREL DE RESSOURCES FRANCOPHONE POUR LES COMMUNAUTÉS ETHNIQUES
|
Jeunesse Franco-Peel
|
2019–2020
|
$58,160
|
Brampton
|
LADY BALLERS CAMP
|
Innovate for Change: Building Capacity of Black Youth
|
2019–2020
|
$105,000
|
Hamilton
|
HAMILTON'S CENTRE FOR CIVIC INCLUSION
|
Democracy School
|
2019–2020
|
$125,320
|
Mississauga
|
ERIN MILLS YOUTH CENTRE
|
Success With Age and Guidance (SWAG) Young Men's Leadership Program: Supported by Erin Mills Youth Centre
|
2019–2020
|
$150,800
|
Mississauga
|
CITIZENS FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
|
Black Youth Empowerment Initiative (BYEI)
|
2019–2020
|
$41,403
|
Ottawa
|
ASSOCIATION OF BLACK ENTREPRENEURS & PROFESSIONALS OF OTTAWA-GATINEAU (ABEPOG)
|
The Griot in Me: Training Black Canadian Youth to be the Next Generation of Community Archivist
|
2019–2020
|
$153,226
|
Ottawa
|
COOPÉRATION INTÉGRATION CANADA INC.
|
Contribution associative et promotion de l'impulsion sociale des jeunes noirs dans la vie communautaire
|
2019–2020
|
$50,583
|
Sudbury
|
PUBLIC HEALTH SUDBURY & DISTRICTS
|
The WOKE Age: Youth-driven Racial Equity Action in Sudbury
|
2019–2020
|
$200,000
|
Toronto
|
CHILDREN'S PEACE THEATRE
|
FreedomSchool -Toronto 2018
|
2019–2020
|
$136,675
|
Toronto
|
OPERATION BLACK VOTE CANADA PROJECT
|
The Fellowship Program
|
2019–2020
|
$432,000
|
Toronto
|
CP PLANNING
|
Black Futures on Eglinton
|
2019–2020
|
$58,200
|
Toronto
|
JANE-ALLIANCE NEIGHBOURHOOD SERVICES
|
Brotherhood Linx
|
2019–2020
|
$54,178
|
Toronto
|
JANE-ALLIANCE NEIGHBOURHOOD SERVICES
|
Project E3
|
2019–2020
|
$116,580
|
Toronto
|
FONDATION SYLVENIE LINDOR & CENTRE MULTICULTURALISME JEAN MARCELIN FONTAINE INC. (FSL & CMJMF)
|
The Toronto Youth Action for Change
|
2019–2020
|
$70,000
|
Toronto
|
NORTH YORK ARTS
|
Drum to the DJ
|
2019–2020
|
$60,945
|
Toronto
|
TOOLS OF EMPOWERMENT FOR SUCCESS
|
Because... what they see is what they will be! A Bilingual Program
|
2019–2020
|
$67,253
|
Toronto
|
FOR YOUTH INITIATIVE
|
Black Youth Leadership in York South-Weston
|
2019–2020
|
$190,550
|
Toronto
|
HXOUSE FOUNDATION
|
Blak Hxouse 2
|
2019–2020
|
$170,300
|
Toronto
|
VIBE ARTS
|
NExT : Networking and Exploring Together
|
2019–2020
|
$170,000
|
Toronto
|
URBAN REZ SOLUTIONS SOCIAL ENTERPRISE
|
Say it Loud! Project!
|
2019–2020
|
$430,000
|
Vaughan
|
VAUGHAN AFRICAN CANADIAN ASSOCIATION
|
The Identity Project
|
2019–2020
|
$73,800
|
Total:
|
$2,914,973
|
Projects Component
|
City
|
Organization
|
Project
|
Year
|
Amount
|
Brampton
|
BRAMPTON TAMIL SENIORS ASSOCIATION
|
Cultural exchange with Indigenous Community
|
2019–2020
|
$59,000
|
Dundas
|
MÉTIS WOMEN'S CIRCLE (CERCLE DES FEMMES MÉTISSES)
|
Walking Words: Indigenous Languages Made Visible
|
2019–2020
|
$96,700
|
Hamilton
|
HAMILTON'S CENTRE FOR CIVIC INCLUSION
|
Hamilton for All: Anti-Racism Conference
|
2019–2020
|
$127,500
|
Kitchener
|
COALITION OF MUSLIM WOMEN OF KITCHENER-WATERLOO
|
Muslim Women's Human Rights Awareness and Education Project
|
2019–2020
|
$60,759
|
Kitchener
|
SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT CENTRE WATERLOO REGION
|
Civic Exchange Hub 2019-2020
|
2019–2020
|
$63,300
|
Ottawa
|
OTTAWA CHINESE COMMUNITY SERVICE CENTRE
|
Cultural Understanding and Empowering Women in It
|
2019–2020
|
$157,279
|
Ottawa
|
ALLIANCE DES BURUNDAIS DU CANADA
|
Projet Dialogue Interculturel au Canada, DIC
|
2019–2020
|
$80,390
|
Thornhill
|
COMMUNITY BUILDERS
|
Manitoulin and North Shore Youth Building Bridges and Combating Racism
|
2019–2020
|
$151,618
|
Toronto
|
HISTORICAL FILM STUDIOS CORP.
|
Search Out the Land: The Story of the Jewish Community in Canada - Conversations Dealing with Multiculturalism, Discrimination and Racism
|
2019–2020
|
$96,313
|
Toronto
|
WHY NOT THEATRE
|
Why Not Theatre - Women of Colour Mentorship Program
|
2019–2020
|
$187,500
|
Toronto
|
PRIDE TORONTO
|
Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall - 2 Spirit Tales
|
2019–2020
|
$600,000
|
Toronto
|
SUSTAINABLE THINKING AND EXPRESSION ON PUBLIC SPACE (STEPS) INITIATIVE
|
Place(makers)
|
2019–2020
|
$54,973
|
Toronto
|
BANGLADESHI-CANADIAN COMMUNITY SERVICES (BCS)
|
The Peacemaker Initiative (PI)
|
2019–2020
|
$94,770
|
Thunder Bay
|
NORTHERN NISHNAWBE EDUCATION COUNCIL
|
The Amazing Race and DFC Experience
|
2019–2020
|
$245,504
|
Waterloo
|
AFRICAN WOMEN'S ALLIANCE OF WATERLOO REGION
|
"My Community Table": Breaking Bread Together
|
2019–2020
|
$41,315
|
Welland
|
WELLAND HERITAGE COUNCIL AND MULTICULTURAL CENTRE
|
Niagara Youth Integration Program
|
2019–2020
|
$180,538
|
Total:
|
$2,297,459
|
Capacity Building Component
|
City
|
Organization
|
Project
|
Year
|
Amount
|
Brantford
|
BRANTFORD REGION INDIGENOUS SUPPORT CENTRE
|
Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre
|
2019–2020
|
$70,500
|
Hamilton
|
GLOBAL CITIZENS CARE FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED AND REFUGEE EMPOWERMENT INC.
|
Innovation for Growth
|
2019–2020
|
$50,000
|
Kingston
|
KINGSTON EMPLOYMENT AND YOUTH SERVICES INC.
|
Workplace Diversity & Inclusion Charter Implementation
|
2019–2020
|
$89,639
|
Kitchener
|
RECEPTION HOUSE - WATERLOO REGION INC.
|
Connected Communities
|
2019–2020
|
$52,800
|
London
|
LONDON MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION
|
Empower Ethnic Groups to Create or Maintain Their Ethnic Organizations
|
2019–2020
|
$25,000
|
London
|
PILLAR NONPROFIT NETWORK
|
Indigenous Learning in the Nonprofit Sector - London and Area
|
2019–2020
|
$36,750
|
Markham
|
THE CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION
|
TCCSA Diversity and Inclusivity Capacity Building Project
|
2019–2020
|
$49,374
|
Mississauga
|
PEEL MULTICULTURAL COUNCIL
|
Public Education on Diversity and Inclusion in Canadian workplaces
|
2019–2020
|
$36,354
|
Ottawa
|
SOMALI CENTRE FOR FAMILY SERVICES
|
Building Capacity is the Cornerstone of Organizational Development
|
2019–2020
|
$90,000
|
Ottawa
|
FONDATION ACACIA
|
Une chance pour tous
|
2019–2020
|
$66,600
|
Ottawa
|
OTTAWA COMMUNITY IMMIGRANT SERVICES ORGANIZATION
|
Building Our Welcome: Ensuring Inclusion and Responsiveness in Refugee Integration
|
2019–2020
|
$99,752
|
Ottawa
|
TABLE DE CONCERTATION DES PRÉSIDENTS DE LA COMMUNAUTÉ CONGOLAISE DU CANADA
|
Renforcer la participation citoyenne
|
2019–2020
|
$20,000
|
Toronto
|
TROPICANA COMMUNITY SERVICES ORGANIZATION OF SCARBOROUGH
|
Website Redevelopment
|
2019–2020
|
$24,500
|
Toronto
|
JANE/FINCH COMMUNITY TENNIS ASSOCIATION
|
Jane Finch Community Tennis Association - Capacity Building Project
|
2019–2020
|
$41,500
|
Toronto
|
ABUSE NEVER BECOMES US (A.N.B.U.)
|
ANBU's Peer Champions
|
2019–2020
|
$20,900
|
Toronto
|
GASHANTI: YOUNG SOMALI WOMEN INITIATIVE
|
Amplifying The Voices of Young Racialized Women
|
2019–2020
|
$62,670
|
Toronto
|
NORTH YORK ARTS
|
Art Connects: Building Cultural Competence in the Arts
|
2019–2020
|
$22,865
|
Toronto
|
CANADIAN COUNCIL OF MUSLIM WOMEN
|
The Digital Anti-Racism Education or D.A.R.E. Project
|
2019–2020
|
$100,000
|
Toronto
|
CHILDREN'S PEACE THEATRE
|
Intergenerational Village Matrix (Capacity Building)
|
2019–2020
|
$99,924
|
Toronto
|
CPAC
|
Governance and Outreach Capacity Upgrade
|
2019–2020
|
$75,000
|
Toronto
|
METRO TORONTO CHINESE & SOUTHEAST ASIAN LEGAL CLINIC
|
Increase Community Capacity to Address Racism, Discrimination and Related Intolerance
|
2019–2020
|
$88,000
|
Toronto
|
MIGRANTS RESOURCE CENTRE CANADA
|
IMPACT Project - Immigrants and Migrants Participating for Collective Transformations
|
2019–2020
|
$62,470
|
Toronto
|
RWANDAN CANADIAN HEALING CENTRE
|
African Canadian Leadership Training and e-Capacity Support Project
|
2019–2020
|
$69,499
|
Waterloo
|
INNOVATE INCLUSION
|
Innovate Inclusion Collaborative Community Building
|
2019–2020
|
$98,050
|
Windsor
|
AFRICAN COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION OF WINDSOR (ACOW)
|
African-Centered Partnership Project: Building Bridges Across Differences
|
2019–2020
|
$99,442
|
Total:
|
$1,551,589
