Supporting Multiculturalism Initiatives Across Ontario

The Government of Canada highlights support for multiculturalism initiatives across Ontario

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Diversity is Canada's strength and a key element of our national identity. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting communities working to eliminate the barriers that prevent full participation in society.

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas) announced today more than $6.7 million in funding for projects throughout Ontario that promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives. Minister Tassi made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The funding was provided through the Projects, Community Capacity Building and Community Support for Black Youth components of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program.

"Our government firmly believes that Canada's diversity is one of our greatest strengths. That is why we are proud to support projects that will help combat racism and discrimination and also highlight the contributions of the many cultural communities throughout Ontario."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Many Canadians still face barriers, based on their cultural background. Our government is taking action to address the needs of these people by investing in the organizations across Ontario that promote diversity and inclusion."

—The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas)

"I am proud of our government's support for anti-racism and diversity initiatives. Thanks to this funding, organizations across Southern Ontario will be able to realize important projects in their communities."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and Member of Parliament (Waterloo)

"Our government is committed to taking action against racism. Thanks to this funding, youth in Northern Ontario will receive the support they need to meet the many challenges they face as we work toward building more inclusive communities."

—The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, and Member of Parliament (Thunder Bay–Superior North)

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program promotes a diverse and inclusive society. The program has Events, Projects, and Community Capacity Building components. It also includes two separate initiatives, which are the Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism.

The Projects component supports community development, anti-racism initiatives, and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups. It funds projects that encourage positive interaction between cultural, religious, and ethnic communities and promote the expression of Canadians' many identities.

The Community Capacity Building component supports capacity building projects that contribute to the recipient's ability to promote diversity and inclusion

The Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative supports projects that address the unique challenges faced by Black Canadian youth. It funds projects that combat discrimination, promote digital literacy, provide opportunities for Black Canadian youth, and empower them by promoting Black history, culture and identity as well as developing leadership skills and promoting civic engagement.

This announcement includes $6,764,521 in investments in 58 organizations across Ontario for projects that promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives. (See Backgrounder)

Backgrounder

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports the mandate of the Department of Canadian Heritage by building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society.

Community Support for Black Youth Initiative City Organization Project Year Amount Brampton CENTRE CULTUREL DE RESSOURCES FRANCOPHONE POUR LES COMMUNAUTÉS ETHNIQUES Jeunesse Franco-Peel 2019–2020 $58,160 Brampton LADY BALLERS CAMP Innovate for Change: Building Capacity of Black Youth 2019–2020 $105,000 Hamilton HAMILTON'S CENTRE FOR CIVIC INCLUSION Democracy School 2019–2020 $125,320 Mississauga ERIN MILLS YOUTH CENTRE Success With Age and Guidance (SWAG) Young Men's Leadership Program: Supported by Erin Mills Youth Centre 2019–2020 $150,800 Mississauga CITIZENS FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT Black Youth Empowerment Initiative (BYEI) 2019–2020 $41,403 Ottawa ASSOCIATION OF BLACK ENTREPRENEURS & PROFESSIONALS OF OTTAWA-GATINEAU (ABEPOG) The Griot in Me: Training Black Canadian Youth to be the Next Generation of Community Archivist 2019–2020 $153,226 Ottawa COOPÉRATION INTÉGRATION CANADA INC. Contribution associative et promotion de l'impulsion sociale des jeunes noirs dans la vie communautaire 2019–2020 $50,583 Sudbury PUBLIC HEALTH SUDBURY & DISTRICTS The WOKE Age: Youth-driven Racial Equity Action in Sudbury 2019–2020 $200,000 Toronto CHILDREN'S PEACE THEATRE FreedomSchool -Toronto 2018 2019–2020 $136,675 Toronto OPERATION BLACK VOTE CANADA PROJECT The Fellowship Program 2019–2020 $432,000 Toronto CP PLANNING Black Futures on Eglinton 2019–2020 $58,200 Toronto JANE-ALLIANCE NEIGHBOURHOOD SERVICES Brotherhood Linx 2019–2020 $54,178 Toronto JANE-ALLIANCE NEIGHBOURHOOD SERVICES Project E3 2019–2020 $116,580 Toronto FONDATION SYLVENIE LINDOR & CENTRE MULTICULTURALISME JEAN MARCELIN FONTAINE INC. (FSL & CMJMF) The Toronto Youth Action for Change 2019–2020 $70,000 Toronto NORTH YORK ARTS Drum to the DJ 2019–2020 $60,945 Toronto TOOLS OF EMPOWERMENT FOR SUCCESS Because... what they see is what they will be! A Bilingual Program 2019–2020 $67,253 Toronto FOR YOUTH INITIATIVE Black Youth Leadership in York South-Weston 2019–2020 $190,550 Toronto HXOUSE FOUNDATION Blak Hxouse 2 2019–2020 $170,300 Toronto VIBE ARTS NExT : Networking and Exploring Together 2019–2020 $170,000 Toronto URBAN REZ SOLUTIONS SOCIAL ENTERPRISE Say it Loud! Project! 2019–2020 $430,000 Vaughan VAUGHAN AFRICAN CANADIAN ASSOCIATION The Identity Project 2019–2020 $73,800 Total: $2,914,973

Projects Component City Organization Project Year Amount Brampton BRAMPTON TAMIL SENIORS ASSOCIATION Cultural exchange with Indigenous Community 2019–2020 $59,000 Dundas MÉTIS WOMEN'S CIRCLE (CERCLE DES FEMMES MÉTISSES) Walking Words: Indigenous Languages Made Visible 2019–2020 $96,700 Hamilton HAMILTON'S CENTRE FOR CIVIC INCLUSION Hamilton for All: Anti-Racism Conference 2019–2020 $127,500 Kitchener COALITION OF MUSLIM WOMEN OF KITCHENER-WATERLOO Muslim Women's Human Rights Awareness and Education Project 2019–2020 $60,759 Kitchener SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT CENTRE WATERLOO REGION Civic Exchange Hub 2019-2020 2019–2020 $63,300 Ottawa OTTAWA CHINESE COMMUNITY SERVICE CENTRE Cultural Understanding and Empowering Women in It 2019–2020 $157,279 Ottawa ALLIANCE DES BURUNDAIS DU CANADA Projet Dialogue Interculturel au Canada, DIC 2019–2020 $80,390 Thornhill COMMUNITY BUILDERS Manitoulin and North Shore Youth Building Bridges and Combating Racism 2019–2020 $151,618 Toronto HISTORICAL FILM STUDIOS CORP. Search Out the Land: The Story of the Jewish Community in Canada - Conversations Dealing with Multiculturalism, Discrimination and Racism 2019–2020 $96,313 Toronto WHY NOT THEATRE Why Not Theatre - Women of Colour Mentorship Program 2019–2020 $187,500 Toronto PRIDE TORONTO Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall - 2 Spirit Tales 2019–2020 $600,000 Toronto SUSTAINABLE THINKING AND EXPRESSION ON PUBLIC SPACE (STEPS) INITIATIVE Place(makers) 2019–2020 $54,973 Toronto BANGLADESHI-CANADIAN COMMUNITY SERVICES (BCS) The Peacemaker Initiative (PI) 2019–2020 $94,770 Thunder Bay NORTHERN NISHNAWBE EDUCATION COUNCIL The Amazing Race and DFC Experience 2019–2020 $245,504 Waterloo AFRICAN WOMEN'S ALLIANCE OF WATERLOO REGION "My Community Table": Breaking Bread Together 2019–2020 $41,315 Welland WELLAND HERITAGE COUNCIL AND MULTICULTURAL CENTRE Niagara Youth Integration Program 2019–2020 $180,538 Total: $2,297,459

Capacity Building Component City Organization Project Year Amount Brantford BRANTFORD REGION INDIGENOUS SUPPORT CENTRE Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre 2019–2020 $70,500 Hamilton GLOBAL CITIZENS CARE FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED AND REFUGEE EMPOWERMENT INC. Innovation for Growth 2019–2020 $50,000 Kingston KINGSTON EMPLOYMENT AND YOUTH SERVICES INC. Workplace Diversity & Inclusion Charter Implementation 2019–2020 $89,639 Kitchener RECEPTION HOUSE - WATERLOO REGION INC. Connected Communities 2019–2020 $52,800 London LONDON MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION Empower Ethnic Groups to Create or Maintain Their Ethnic Organizations 2019–2020 $25,000 London PILLAR NONPROFIT NETWORK Indigenous Learning in the Nonprofit Sector - London and Area 2019–2020 $36,750 Markham THE CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION TCCSA Diversity and Inclusivity Capacity Building Project 2019–2020 $49,374 Mississauga PEEL MULTICULTURAL COUNCIL Public Education on Diversity and Inclusion in Canadian workplaces 2019–2020 $36,354 Ottawa SOMALI CENTRE FOR FAMILY SERVICES Building Capacity is the Cornerstone of Organizational Development 2019–2020 $90,000 Ottawa FONDATION ACACIA Une chance pour tous 2019–2020 $66,600 Ottawa OTTAWA COMMUNITY IMMIGRANT SERVICES ORGANIZATION Building Our Welcome: Ensuring Inclusion and Responsiveness in Refugee Integration 2019–2020 $99,752 Ottawa TABLE DE CONCERTATION DES PRÉSIDENTS DE LA COMMUNAUTÉ CONGOLAISE DU CANADA Renforcer la participation citoyenne 2019–2020 $20,000 Toronto TROPICANA COMMUNITY SERVICES ORGANIZATION OF SCARBOROUGH Website Redevelopment 2019–2020 $24,500 Toronto JANE/FINCH COMMUNITY TENNIS ASSOCIATION Jane Finch Community Tennis Association - Capacity Building Project 2019–2020 $41,500 Toronto ABUSE NEVER BECOMES US (A.N.B.U.) ANBU's Peer Champions 2019–2020 $20,900 Toronto GASHANTI: YOUNG SOMALI WOMEN INITIATIVE Amplifying The Voices of Young Racialized Women 2019–2020 $62,670 Toronto NORTH YORK ARTS Art Connects: Building Cultural Competence in the Arts 2019–2020 $22,865 Toronto CANADIAN COUNCIL OF MUSLIM WOMEN The Digital Anti-Racism Education or D.A.R.E. Project 2019–2020 $100,000 Toronto CHILDREN'S PEACE THEATRE Intergenerational Village Matrix (Capacity Building) 2019–2020 $99,924 Toronto CPAC Governance and Outreach Capacity Upgrade 2019–2020 $75,000 Toronto METRO TORONTO CHINESE & SOUTHEAST ASIAN LEGAL CLINIC Increase Community Capacity to Address Racism, Discrimination and Related Intolerance 2019–2020 $88,000 Toronto MIGRANTS RESOURCE CENTRE CANADA IMPACT Project - Immigrants and Migrants Participating for Collective Transformations 2019–2020 $62,470 Toronto RWANDAN CANADIAN HEALING CENTRE African Canadian Leadership Training and e-Capacity Support Project 2019–2020 $69,499 Waterloo INNOVATE INCLUSION Innovate Inclusion Collaborative Community Building 2019–2020 $98,050 Windsor AFRICAN COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION OF WINDSOR (ACOW) African-Centered Partnership Project: Building Bridges Across Differences 2019–2020 $99,442 Total: $1,551,589

