Montréal organization receives over $1.5M in financial assistance from CED.

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non‍-‍repayable contribution of up to $1,622,030 for the Cité des arts du cirque. This CED support will enable the organization to improve and enhance the appeal of and visitors' experience at the La TOHU cultural site, located at the heart of a recreational tourism hub in Montréal's East End.

Created in the late 1990s, the Cité des arts du cirque is a sectoral cluster dedicated to contemporary circus arts. It is a major hub of creativity, innovation, promotion and employment in Montréal's Saint‍-‍Michel neighbourhood. The NPO brings together Montréal's circus community, ranging from training and production to promotion, all centred closely around the anchoring point of its La TOHU building, the first LEED Gold Canada green certified building in Quebec and which is equipped with the only circular room in North America.

CED's support will make it possible to undertake several site improvements and to add new infrastructure to the location, including the refrigerated rink. Through the project, it was also possible to hold the Week‍-‍ends aériens and the 10th International Market of Contemporary Circus in summer 2024.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"La TOHU and its work is so important for our community. I am so proud to support La TOHU and to contribute to this new skating rink. Thanks to our contribution, La TOHU will be able to enhance the appeal of Montréal's East End. This site will undoubtedly become a festive place to come together in the heart of the Montréal winter. I invite the public to take full advantage of these facilities."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Adding the rink at La TOHU will enable the Saint‍-‍Michel community to enjoy the attractions of winter through active fun. Today's announcement attests to the Government of Canada's commitment to support tourism in the Montréal region and across Quebec so that residents and tourists from around the world can discover the best tourism experiences we have to offer. And this brand‍-‍new destination is a perfect example of this!"

Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint‍-‍Léonard–Saint‍-‍Michel

"La TOHU is delighted with this initial addition to our outdoor infrastructure. The refrigerated skating rink-theatre rounds out wonderfully the winter leisure hub that was already beginning to develop around the Parc Frédéric‍-‍Back with cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and kicksledding. It will enable all visitors—whether they are from the Saint‍-‍Michel neighbourhood, Montréal, elsewhere in Canada or another part of the world—to indulge in a wide array of outdoor northern activities in an original setting that is both urban and natural. Other projects will be developed through the seasons thanks to the much-appreciated contribution from the Government of Canada. Stay tuned!"

Pascale Bélanger and Benoit Mathieu, Co-Executive Directors, La TOHU

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. The aim of this program is to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

