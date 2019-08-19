Supporting Innovative Joint Cultural Initiatives in Gaspésie

The Government of Canada supports the development of a participatory digital marketing strategy by Musée de la Gaspésie

GASPÉ, QC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The cultural sector is a source of inspiration and innovation in Canada. Our government is committed to ensuring cultural institutions are strong and that they enrich the lives of Canadians.

This is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine), reaffirmed the Government of Canada's commitment to support Musée de la Gaspésie in developing a joint digital marketing strategy. Minister Lebouthillier reiterated this commitment on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

A total of $330,500 in funding over two years awarded to Musée de la Gaspésie through the Strategic Initiatives component of the Canada Cultural Investment Fund has made it possible to launch a joint marketing campaign with four other museums in the Gaspé region ( Manoir Le Boutillier , Parc du Bourg de Pabos , Banc-de-Pêche-de-Paspébiac National Historic Site and Musée acadien du Québec ). These five museums, each of which offers a vastly different program, have joined forces to let visitors know that they can visit several museums while staying in the Gaspésie region. The "Discover a New World" campaign introduced by the five museums encourages young professionals and families to visit the museums to discover the region's rich history and heritage.

"Our government recognizes that art and culture create jobs and boost the country's economy. Cultural institutions like Musée de la Gaspésie and its partners help make our communities more vibrant and enrich the lives of Canadians. That is why we are reaffirming our support."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Our government encourages cultural innovation and supports the visibility of Canada's heritage. The 'Discover a New World' campaign allows Musée de la Gaspésie and its partners to set themselves apart and highlight the region's arts and culture."

—The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine)

"The Government of Canada's support for the 'Discover a New World' campaign allowed us to boost our visibility and promote Gaspésie's culture and heritage to a new audience."

—Johanne Murray, Director, Manoir Le Boutillier

The Strategic Initiatives component of the Canada Cultural Investment Fund provides financial assistance for projects involving multiple partners that help arts and heritage organizations improve their business practices and diversify their revenues. The component also encourages knowledge and resource sharing.

Since the Strategic Initiatives component's launch in 2010, the Government of Canada has supported 101 projects with investments totalling some $30 million.

Musée de la Gaspésie's mission is to conserve, present and share Gaspesian heritage and history with residents and visitors.

Musée de la Gaspésie is one of the five associated museums on the Gaspé Peninsula. Together, they develop original projects to promote the region's history and offer visitors a unique experience.

