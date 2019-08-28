Supporting Indigenous Languages in Southern Alberta

The Government of Canada supports 17 Indigenous-language projects in Calgary and surrounding areas

CALGARY, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), announced today that the Government of Canada is investing more than $1.5 million over two years in Indigenous languages in Calgary and the surrounding areas. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

This funding, provided through the Aboriginal Languages Initiative (ALI), will support 17 community-based projects including language and cultural camps, language and culture classes, as well as the production and distribution of language resources (such as online training modules, educational materials and children's books). These projects will cover five languages: Blackfoot, Dene, Stoney Nakoda, Tsuut'ina and Michif.

This funding is in addition to the approximately $1,001,500 provided to support 6 community-based projects in southern Alberta, as previously announced on April 27, 2018.

Quotes

"Language is essential to Indigenous Peoples' identity and culture. That is why our government is committed to taking action to help preserve, promote and revitalize Indigenous languages. This includes Royal Assent of the Indigenous Languages Act. Together with Indigenous partners, we are ensuring that Indigenous languages can flourish across the country."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Our communities are stronger when we embrace our diverse cultures and heritage, with language being a crucial part of how we express our stories. This is true of the Blackfoot, Dene, Stoney Nakoda, Tsuut'ina and Michif languages in this territory and the concentrated efforts being made to safeguard our region's shared history. Through our government's commitment to protecting and revitalizing Indigenous languages, we are ensuring healthy communities for generations to come."

—The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre)

Quick Facts

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages. According to UNESCO, three quarters of the 90 Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered.

In 2016, only about 15.6 percent of Indigenous people could converse in an Indigenous language, down from 17 percent in 2011 and 21 percent in 2006.

In Budget 2017, the Government of Canada committed $89.9 million over three years to preserve, promote and revitalize Indigenous languages and cultures.

On June 21, 2019, the Governor General of Canada granted Royal Assent to the Indigenous Languages Act. Since 2017, Canadian Heritage has worked with national Indigenous organizations to develop this historic legislation.

Budget 2019 committed $333.7 million over five years, starting in 2019–2020, and $115.7 million per year ongoing to support the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act.

The Aboriginal Languages Initiative supports the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages through community-based projects and activities, including printed resources in an Indigenous language, language classes and the development of language preservation strategies.

Data Tables

Recipient Project Amount Fiscal year ALBERTA COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN (Calgary) Delivery of 30 hours of Dene language classes to 20 adult learners at the beginner level and the production of 150 minutes of an audiovisual teaching aid and 600 copies of a complimentary resource guide. $50,450 2018–2019 METIS NATION ALBERTA ASSOCIATION REGION 3 (Calgary) Delivery of 144 hours of Michif language instruction to 156 participants at the beginner to intermediate levels through language classes and language camps. $74,576 2018–2019 MOUNT ROYAL UNIVERSITY (Calgary) Delivery of 216 hours of Tsuut'ina language classes to 20 students at the beginner level. Most of the classes will be live-streamed and digitally recorded. $74,244 2018–2019 URBAN SOCIETY FOR ABORIGINAL YOUTH (Calgary) Production of two graphic novels for children and youth in basic Blackfoot and of a 20-minute online learning guide with English subtitles. $166,754 2018–2020 BLACKFOOT CANADIAN CULTURAL SOCIETY (Lethbridge) Delivery of 624 hours of Blackfoot language classes to 80 members at the intermediate level. $99,880 2018–2020 SIKSIKA NATION (Siksika) Production of Blackfoot language resources such as a digital book and web application at the beginner to intermediate levels. $239,900 2018–2020 URBAN SOCIETY FOR ABORIGINAL YOUTH (Calgary) Development of a Blackfoot online application video game that provides content from the original graphic novel Ksistsikoom (Thunder) for children and youth. $154,725 2018–2020 OPOKAA'SIN EARLY INTERVENTION SOCIETY (Lethbridge) Production of 30 five-minute videos on stories, legends or interviews in Blackfoot, as well as the delivery of 273 hours of basic Blackfoot language classes to 70 participants. $73,557 2019–2020 RIEL INSTITUTE FOR EDUCATION AND LEARNING (Calgary) Production of 60 copies of an illustrated workbook in Blackfoot and delivery of basic Blackfoot language classes to 60 urban youth. $31,575 2019–2020 KAINAI TRANSITION CENTRE SOCIETY (Standoff) Development of 150 hours of Blackfoot online language lessons. $75,000 2019–2020 NINASTAKO CENTRE (Standoff) Delivery of 162 hours of Blackfoot language classes to 80 children at the beginner level. $64,600 2019–2020 TSUU T'INA NATION BAND - STONEY CORRECTIONS SOCIETY (Calgary) Translation of informational material in Stoney Nakoda and Tsuut'ina. $13,900 2019–2020 FRIENDS SOCIETY OF THE SIR ALEXANDER GALT MUSEUM & ARCHIVES (Lethbridge) Production of a Blackfoot illustrated workbook and delivery of 64.5 hours of language classes to 150 participants at the beginner level. $50,225 2019–2020 METIS NATION ALBERTA ASSOCIATION REGION 3 (Calgary) Delivery of 16 hours of Michif language camps to 40 participants at the beginner level and creation of a mobile application dedicated to language training through oral and written instruction. $75,000 2019–2020 CIF RECONCILIATION SOCIETY (Calgary) Delivery of 48 hours of training on digital application development classes followed by 12 hours of Blackfoot workshops at the beginner and intermediate levels intended for 20 Indigenous girls. $62,925 2019–2020 TSUUT'INA NATION (Calgary) Production of 100 copies of two 60-minute videos on stories told and recorded by elders intended for community members of all ages at the beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. $50,000 2019–2020 BLACKFOOT LANGUAGE REVIVAL GROUP (Calgary) Development of a mobile application dedicated to Blackfoot language learning intended for learners at the beginner to intermediate levels. $200,000 2019–2020

