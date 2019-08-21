Supporting Improved Access to the Arts in Northern Ontario

The Government of Canada supports cultural infrastructure in Red Lake

RED LAKE, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the creation and renovation of cultural spaces to promote better access to heritage and the arts for everyone.

The Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament (Kenora), today announced $110,850 in funding for the Red Lake Events Centre. Mr. Nault made this announcement on behalf of the Honorable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

This support, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will go toward the development of engineering drawings for a new events centre for the Municipality of Red Lake. The proposed multi-purpose facility would include a 300-seat theatre that would provide the community and surrounding area with much-needed event and performance space.

Quotes

"Our government knows that investments in arts and culture help build vibrant and connected communities. We are proud to support the development of the Red Lake Events Centre, which will make the area's heritage, history and culture more accessible to all Red Lake residents and visitors."

— The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"We are proud to celebrate today's announcement as an important milestone for the Red Lake Events Centre and for the region's residents. By investing in the Centre's development, our government is helping improve access to arts and culture in rural and remote areas."

— The Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament (Kenora)

"The Municipality of Red Lake is extremely pleased to receive this financial support from the federal government through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. A Performing Arts Centre within the Regional Events, Arts and Cultural Hub facility will allow residents and visitors alike to have access to a variety of art, culture and heritage experiences in Red Lake. Engineered drawings for this facility is an essential step in order to move forward with this exciting initiative."

— Fred Mota, Mayor, Municipality of Red Lake

Quick Facts

Red Lake is a remote community of just under 5,000 residents, located 535 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay and under 100 kilometres from the Manitoba border. The primary industries in the area are gold mining and tourism, as well as a small-scale logging sector. Red Lake functions as a transportation hub for many northern fly-in communities, with four airlines operating out of its airport. The population of the municipality's direct catchment area totals more than 12,000 people.

Red Lake has two active performing arts presenters, the Red Lake Wilderness Entertainment Series and Red Lake Family Entertainment Series. The Wilderness Entertainment Series programs seven or eight presentations each year, reaching total audiences of 1,800 to 2,000. The Family Series programs four presentations every year, attracting an audience of about 200 people for each show.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.



Budget 2017 proposed an investment of $300 million over 10 years in the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to support the development of Canadian talent, and promote entrepreneurship in the arts and cultural communities. These investments across Canada will help create jobs, boost economic activity, strengthen communities and celebrate Canada's rich cultural scene.

