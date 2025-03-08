MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Women continue to face persistent pay equity challenges, underrepresentation in high-paying jobs, and a lack of pathways for career growth. Creating more opportunities for women to grow in the workforce will unlock their potential, drive innovation, and help ensure a sustainable future for everyone. When women can meaningfully contribute to the workforce, our economy grows.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary Lisa Hepfner, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $8.2 million for 9 projects aimed at breaking down systemic barriers and enhancing women's economic participation and success in Canada.

These initiatives will address systemic barriers to women's success by strengthening partnerships, training and resource development, and providing leadership opportunities. The outcomes of these projects will aim, among other goals, to empower women and girls to pursue occupations in STEM, strengthen and advance their economic opportunities and prosperity, and foster pathways for the growth of Indigenous women and youth.

Today's announcement was made at the Empowering Women in Business 2025 Conference to mark the International Women's Day. This investment reflects this year's theme: "Strength in Every Story" which highlights the importance of amplifying women's voices, especially those who continue to face barriers to success. Investing in initiatives that empower women helps build a stronger, more sustainable future for all.

Whether it is supporting women in business, leadership, and culture, or ensuring their safety and security, everyone plays a role in advancing gender equality. Every woman's success story is a testament to her resilience, determination, and the power of opportunity.

Quotes

"On International Women's Day, we recognize the crucial role that women play in building a stronger, more inclusive Canada. This funding will strengthen these nine organizations as they further create opportunities for women and girls to grow and thrive in innovative ways while supporting their contributions in all areas of society."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"This International Women's Day, we celebrate women's and girls' social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. There is strength in every story – the stories of women who have broken barriers, led change, and built a more inclusive society. This funding will support many more stories of impact and success."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Women continue to be concentrated in low-wage occupations – in 2022, 28.2% of women, compared to 16.2% of men, worked in the five lowest-paid occupations: in sales and service jobs, as care providers, and in administrative support roles.

Women occupy only 30% of senior management positions and just 35% of other management positions.

Since becoming an official department in 2018, Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) has invested over $497 million in more than 1,110 projects through the Women's Program to advance women's equality.

in more than 1,110 projects through the Women's Program to advance women's equality. International Women's Day is a day of unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy, and action and is celebrated in many countries worldwide. The United Nations recognized 1975 as International Women's Year and began celebrating March 8 as International Women's Day.

International Women's Day is a day of unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy, and action and is celebrated in many countries worldwide. The United Nations recognized 1975 as International Women's Year and began celebrating March 8 as International Women's Day.

