The Government of Canada awards $50,000 to the P.E.I. Arts Guild through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Sean Casey, Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), today announced $50,000 in funding for the P.E.I. Arts Guild. The investment will help the Guild carry out programming and live performances while supporting workers in the local cultural sector. Mr. Casey made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding from the Government of Canada, provided through the Support for Workers in Live Art and Music Sectors Fund component of the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will be used to support a series of diverse cultural performances. This includes a bilingual musical series produced by the Acadian and Francophone community, one week of dance performances celebrating Caribbean culture and diversity, and three comedy shows. The performances will take place in person while respecting provincial COVID-19 health protocols; however, the Guild is prepared to explore virtual presentations if the guidelines change.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support workers in the arts and cultural sectors who have been impacted by the COVID–19 pandemic. Today's funding helps the P.E.I. Arts Guild deliver arts and cultural experiences while following public health measures. We are confident that the diverse and inclusive programming, along with their world-class performance space, will bring together the community for engaging and unforgettable experiences."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Guild delivers a variety of excellent programs all year round. This funding will help it through the winter months. The Guild is a big part of the vibrancy of our downtown, and I am proud to be part of a government that supports the arts in Charlottetown."

—Sean Casey, Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

Quick Facts

The P.E.I. Arts Guild is a not-for-profit registered charity and arts and culture hub with a provincial mandate to support new, emerging and professional artists. The Guild also supports creative industries and community organizations through subsidies, mentorship, training and professional development opportunities.

The P.E.I. Arts Guild features a 140-seat performance space with year-round productions. Their public gallery presents both artist-paid exhibitions and community-based exhibits. The Guild offers rehearsal space for artists, as well as networking and promotional opportunities for Island artists, the public and the cultural sector.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF) provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters. The CAPF has two main components: Programming and Development. The CAPF Programming component has two streams: Professional Arts Festivals and Performing Arts Series Presenters; and Presenter Support Organizations.

The Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund is designed to support the arts and cultural sectors in immediately contracting and employing artists and cultural workers, as part of the federal government's overall efforts to help Canadians and Canadian businesses weather the effects of the COVID–19 pandemic, and to provide arts and cultural experiences to Canadians, both live and digital, while restrictions on gatherings and travel continue across the country.

The Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund is supporting 58 projects throughout Atlantic Canada, for a total of over $2.6 million.



SOURCE Canadian Heritage

