Supporting Book Publishers in Ontario

The Government of Canada announces support for book publishers in the Bay of Quinte region

BAY OF QUINTE, ON, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Arts and heritage organizations contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of our communities and enrich the quality of life of all Canadians. That is why our government is committed to ensuring readers everywhere have access to a broad range of Canadian books.

Mr. Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament (Bay of Quinte) announced $27,834 in funding today for the Invisible Publishing Collective and $51,907 for The Solski Group, to support their publishing activities. Mr. Ellis made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Gilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Government of Canada is providing these funds through the Support for Publishers component of the Canada Book Fund, which helps publishing firms with the production, marketing and distribution of Canadian books.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to ensuring that readers everywhere can enjoy a wide range of Canadian books. We are proud to support Canadian publishers that produce excellent titles in all genres in the book publishing industry."

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am very pleased to announce funding for Invisible Publishing Collective and The Solski Group. These two local publishers play an important role in our community by publishing diverse voices and compelling stories that are rooted in Canadian culture."

- Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament (Bay of Quinte)

Quick Facts

Canadian Heritage provides support for about 300 Canadian book publishers and industry organizations every year through the $39.1-million Canada Book Fund.

The Support for Publishers component of the Canada Book Fund provides $30.7 million in annual support for about 250 Canadian owned publishers.

Associated Links

Canada Book Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819‑997‑7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

