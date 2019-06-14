Supporing a Commemorative Project at the Historic Lunenburg Academy

The Government of Canada is investing $500,000 to support restoration at the Lunenburg Academy

LUNENBURG, NS, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament (South Shore–St. Margarets), today announced $500,000 in funding support to an important commemorative project in Lunenburg, a UNESCO World Heritage site and national historic district. Minister Jordan made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Funding is being provided to the Town of Lunenburg for the project "Lunenburg Academy Exterior Restoration Project Phase II", which will commemorate the 125th anniversary of the opening of the Lunenburg Academy by restoring the front exterior of the building. This is the second phase of a three-phase project to restore the building and grounds.

This investment is being provided under the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, administered by the Department of Canadian Heritage. The Legacy Fund provides funding to local groups for expenses related to capital projects that commemorate significant local anniversaries and engage communities in their heritage.

"Lasting legacy projects are at the heart of our beautiful and admired town. It is a privilege to help support this major initiative to renew the Lunenburg Academy, home to the Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance and a cherished landmark in our community. This Castle on the Hill is an absolutely beautiful historic building that I am excited to honour with this critical funding. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this project to life."

—The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament (South Shore–St. Margarets)

"Heritage projects play an essential role in preserving our identity. We are delighted to contribute to the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the opening of the Lunenburg Academy, and we wish Lunenburg and its residents the best on this unique occasion."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Situated on the border of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Lunenburg Academy, a national historic site, opened in 1895. Since ceasing to serve as a public school in 2012, the Academy has undergone a remarkable transformation to a thriving community cultural centre. The community is grateful for the support of Canadian Heritage as well as other funding agencies for their support in restoring the Academy."

—Rachel Bailey, Mayor, Town of Lunenburg

The Town of Lunenburg is restoring, repairing and repurposing the building to turn it into a community cultural centre and creative hub. Classrooms are being rented out to tenants working in the arts and heritage sectors.

The Town of Lunenburg was approved for funding of $500,000 over two fiscal years ($200,000 in 2019–2020 and $300,000 in 2020–2021) under the Legacy Fund Component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

