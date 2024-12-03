Canadians can explore popular destinations, plus a few off the beaten path, all offering value, value, value

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Cyber Monday gets an upgrade to Cyber Week with Sunwing Vacations, as the leading vacation provider is turning the saving season's last big sale into an event Canadians won't want to miss. Thanks to its community of Flynancial Advisors with their fingers on the pulse and value at the forefront, between December 2 and December 8, 2024, travellers have the chance to book a new daily door crasher dropping each day of the booking period, plus up to 40% off on some of their favourite destinations in paradise, ensuring Canadians have more ways to save on high-value vacations across the tropics. From jungle exploration in Puerto Plata to the culinary delights of Mazatlán, adventure, cultural immersion and incredible savings are only just the beginning.

Sunwing Vacations' Cyber Monday Week Sale (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

"Following the success of last year's Cyber Monday weeklong savings offers, we hopped on the opportunity to bring back daily door crashers once again plus additional savings so we can help send even more Canadians to their favourite destinations at a great rate," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sunwing Vacations Group. "We know that savvy travellers look for both value and variety when it comes to their vacations, which is why our team at Sunwing and the travel advisor community - the real flynancial advisors - are dedicated to offering fantastic getaways at price points that fit within their budgets this Cyber Monday. From the beaches of Cuba and Mexico to the cultures explored in Central America and Jamaica, every day this week, Canadians can discover the true meaning of value-forward vacations."

The week begins with its first daily door crasher to Puerta Plata, where vacationers can zipline above the treetops or discover the 27 waterfalls of Damajagua, while day two delivers a deal to the shores of Varadero and the chance to experience one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Next, travellers can snag a great price on a getaway to Mazatlán, one of Mexico's hidden-gem destinations that opens a window to the past through historic monuments and statues, along with some of the best seafood in the country. On day four, the Dominican Republic returns to the spotlight with Punta Cana taking centre stage, known for its buggy rides, horseback riding and quest for adventure.

Montego Bay, Jamaica is in the mix, bringing travellers the opportunity to feed hummingbirds at a bird sanctuary, tour the Martha Brae River on a bamboo raft and take in panoramic coastal views from a historic house museum. Day six brings a familiar favourite – traditional Cuban farms, cigar factories and the monumental Hill of the Cross in Holguin. The vacation provider closes out its weeklong sale with a deal on Playa Blanca, Panama, a charming beach town ideal for a winter getaway and offers visitors unique experiences like exploring a biodiverse area located in the bowl of a dormant volcano.

Until December 8, 2024, travellers can ride the wave of excitement with a new deal every day, plus 40% off familiar and undiscovered destinations offering high value at affordable prices. For more information or to book, contact a travel advisor or visit sunwing.ca every day during the booking period to see the latest door crasher and the many other deals available during Sunwing Vacations' Cyber Monday sale.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]