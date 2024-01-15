TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Introducing a brand-new look and feel with a bold yet fresh design that beautifully reflects the modern bride and wedding couple, Sunwing Vacations launches its 11th edition of Wedding Vacations by Sunwing. Offering a new year of wedding inspiration, the annual issue features a stunning compilation of informative articles, wedding planning tips and industry expert advice, all to help inspire and support the soon-to-be wed in their journey down the aisle.

The exclusive bridal retailer for this year's magazine, Montreal bridal boutique DIY, is a one-stop shop for those in search of their perfect wedding gown. From a curated selection of designers with gowns in inclusive sizes to modern accessories and attentive service at every step, DIY was built for the contemporary bride. In this issue, DIY takes Sunwing Vacations behind the scenes as a very special bride hunts for her own dream dress and shares their top picks of show-stopping gowns that not only complement each couple's chosen wedding destination but are truly unique to their individual style.

In addition, Wedding Vacations by Sunwing's 10th anniversary edition cover star, design extraordinaire and TV host Amanda Aerin, returns to share her expert insights on 2024 wedding and décor trends that couples can incorporate into their own dream weddings in paradise.

Engaged couples starting their destination wedding planning journey can find a wealth of inspiration and thoughtful content in the latest Wedding Vacations by Sunwing, such as:

Sought-after destinations, resorts and venues where couples can exchange their vows

Personalized wedding day looks with Canadian fine-jewelry brand Suetables

Men's grooming tips from the pros in destination

How to recreate the top celebrity weddings of 2023

South Asian weddings and ceremony rituals you can bring to the tropics

Responsible ways couples can say "I do" with Mother Nature in mind

VIP bachelor parties that are groomed for paradise

Real Wedding features with past Sunwing Weddings couples

Sunwing Weddings offers couples access to a team of expert destination wedding consultants with decades of experience planning weddings at top-rated resorts across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Couples that choose to book their big day with Sunwing Weddings can look forward to a variety of wedding consulting services, including the new Utsav South Asian wedding consulting service package, added values with GroupsPLUS Weddings such as the exclusive Wed 30 program, and award-winning inflight service on board Sunwing Airlines complete with the Wedding Couple Attire Care Program offering dedicated overhead storage reserved exclusively for the wedding couple's dresses or suits and more.

For more destination wedding inspiration and to read this year's 11th edition of Wedding Vacations by Sunwing, please visit https://brochures.sunwing.ca/en/2024/wedding-vacations/.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

