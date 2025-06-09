"We're so excited to partner with Sunwing Vacations and Planet Hollywood Cancun to launch this first-of-its-kind group wish trip—an experience made even more special by its focus on serving Quebec-based families and other Canadian francophone communities," said Meaghan Stovel McKnight, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Canada. "From the gate to the resort and all the way back home, we're confident this experience will bring much-needed strength and healing to these wish kids and their families."

Departing from Montreal, Canada, the Wish families will enjoy a special Planet Hollywood-branded charter flight experience, featuring caring, bilingual crew, creating a warm and welcoming journey from start to finish. Upon arrival into Cancun, Mexico, the families will be welcomed by Sunwing's trusted local partner, NexusTours, and transported to Planet Hollywood Cancun in style on upgraded private transfers. With every detail designed for star treatment, this all-inclusive resort was chosen for the sense of joy it offers and what it represents for families looking to reconnect, have fun, and create lasting memories together on the pristine shores of Playa Mujeres.

"At Blue Diamond Resorts, we're incredibly proud to be part of something so meaningful. Knowing that our Resort plays a role in creating unforgettable memories for these families is a true honor. Planet Hollywood Cancun was built around the magic of storytelling and once-in-a-lifetime experiences and helping bring dreams to life for so many young guests perfectly reflects that spirit," said Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts.

Last year, 72 per cent of the wishes Make-A-Wish Canada granted were travel wishes. This highlights the essential role that partnerships with travel organizations play in making these life-changing experiences possible for every eligible child still waiting for their wish to be granted. Sunwing Vacations generously donated the chartered aircraft to make wish travel possible for these 30 families.

"At Sunwing Vacations, we believe in the power of travel to uplift, heal, and connect," said Lyne Chayer, Vice President, Sunwing Vacations Group Quebec. "We are incredibly proud to support this first-ever all-inclusive group Wish Trip to Mexico, helping bring joy and cherished memories to children and families who truly deserve a moment of magic. Partnering with Make-A-Wish Canada and Planet Hollywood Cancun on such a meaningful initiative speaks to our shared values of care, compassion, and community."

Wishes wouldn't be possible without the dedication and generosity of the Make-A-Wish Canada community. From individual donors to corporate partners, from volunteers to supporters, everyone has the power to help grant wishes. But more support is needed for Make-A-Wish® Canada to achieve their vision of granting the wish of every eligible child.

To learn more about the importance, meaning and excitement behind this group wish trip, view this video featuring Meaghan Stovel McKnight talking about the anticipation of the Wish experience: https://youtu.be/2SsGeCVS7GU

Together, Make-A-Wish Canada, Sunwing Vacations and Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts are proud to help make wishes come true — and are excited to kick off the summer with smiles. Keep an eye on Sunwing's and Make-A-Wish Canada social media channels for all the fun that will be had with Make-A-Wish Canada at Planet Hollywood Cancun.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

About Make-A-Wish Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. As an independently operating affiliate of Make-A-Wish International, Make-A-Wish Canada is part of the network of the world's leading children's wish-granting organization. We serve children in every community in Canada, and in 50 countries worldwide. Make-A-Wish Canada has granted more than 40,000 wishes over the past 40 years with 2,011 of them last year alone. For the second year in a row, Make-A-Wish Canada has been named a Great Place to Work and in 2024 was named to the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Giving Back. For more information about Make-A-Wish Canada, visit makeawish.ca.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts bring big-screen excitement to some of the most sought-after locales for an all-inclusive experience, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™. From the pristine shores of Cancun to the tranquil beaches of Costa Rica, these all-ages resorts feature authentic Hollywood memorabilia, a world of flavors, themed entertainment and exclusive activities for the entire family, as well as a premium service with the Star Class™ category for a full A-list treatment. While, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, offer an all-inclusive adults-only glam getaway (18+) ideal for a romantic escape or a fun-filled adventure with friends that will turn any vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

This engaging and interactive experience at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, includes differentiated brand features and amenities, such as PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ and star-quality accommodations.

To learn more about Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Heïdi Laurencelle, Communications Specialist, Make-A-Wish® | Rêves d'enfantsᴹᴰ Canada (Quebec), [email protected]; Victoria Bakos, Directrice des relations publiques et communications, Québec, Groupe de Vacances Sunwing, [email protected]