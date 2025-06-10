Twenty emerging creators will turn their passion for travel content into a career opportunity, receiving training, tropical vacations, cash and gear valued at $10K, with two grand prize winners earning an additional $10K and a full year of travel

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - This summer, through its Canada's Next Top Creators program, Sunwing Vacations is offering 20 aspiring and emerging content creators the opportunity of a lifetime: to earn money while traveling, create content for one of Canada's leading vacation providers, and hone their craft through expert-led training and mentorship. Winners will enjoy all-inclusive tropical vacations, receive premium GoPro gear, and earn a cash stipend—a total prize package valued at $10,000.

Earn a Year of Free Travel: Sunwing Vacations Launches Canada’s Next Top Creators (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

But the journey doesn't end there. Two standout creators will take home grand prizes of $10,000 cash each, plus a full year Sunwing vacations to continue building their portfolios across sun-soaked destinations.

GoPro, the action camera that has helped the world capture and share experiences in immersive and exciting ways for more than 20 years, has partnered with Sunwing Vacations to provide creators with everything they need to capture magic in motion. From sun-soaked coastlines to urban exploration and outdoor adventures, GoPro is the perfect partner to help rising talent push creative boundaries and share their journeys with the world.

"GoPro strives to inspire people to pursue their passions and share their unique perspective with the world," said Kelly Baker, Senior Director of Marketing at GoPro. "Our cameras are designed for capturing life in its most dynamic form—whether it's a breathtaking beach in the Caribbean or a behind-the-scenes moment of creativity. We're proud to support Sunwing's creator initiative, Canada's Next Top Creators, by empowering this next generation of talent with the tools they need to bring their stories to life and share them with the world."

Applications open June 10, 2025, and are open to Canadian residents who are passionate about travel, storytelling, and digital content creation.

How to Enter:

We want to see what makes travel exciting to you. To apply, show us in a short, funny, and entertaining video (30 seconds or less) that would make someone say: "I need an all-inclusive. Like, now."

What to Do:

Create a video for social (TikTok, Instagram, Meta — any platform works!)

Show us your take on why travel is exciting — with humour and heart

Make it bold, fun and totally scroll-stopping

You don't need a huge following—just creativity, personality, and a love of storytelling.

"Canada is home to some of the most exciting, emerging creative talent, and with Canada's Next Top Creators, we're proud to give them a platform to shine," said Steph Ng, Vice President, Marketing at Sunwing Vacations Group. "This initiative goes beyond travel—it's about discovering and nurturing aspiring content creators, and giving them the tools, visibility and experience to turn their passion into something bigger. We're thrilled to help amplify their voices and celebrate Canadian creativity on a national stage."

Whether you're a rising TikTok star, a budding Instagram reel artist, a passionate storyteller or a skilled editor, this is your chance to break through, get noticed, and visit some of the most beautiful sun-drenched destinations in the process.

What's included:

All inclusive travel experiences with Sunwing Vacations

Cash payments

GoPro gear, and professional training

Sunwing-branded apparel

Mentorship from seasoned content experts

The contest begins on June 10, 2025, and applications are open to creators who are passionate about travel, content creation, and storytelling. For more details and to apply, visit www.Sunwing.ca/en/canada-next-top-creators-with-gopro/contest-form.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

