Sunwing Vacations customers can now book their winter escape to Riu Ventura, an all-new Cancun resort set to open on December 6, 2025

The beachfront resort will offer 700+ rooms, family-friendly amenities and vibrant experiences in Cancun's Hotel Zone

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Just in time for the winter sun season, Riu Ventura is officially set to open its doors on December 6, 2025, and Sunwing Vacations customers can now be among the first to book their stay at this all-new all-inclusive resort located on the famed Delfines Beach in Cancun's Hotel Zone.

Riu Ventura, Cancun. (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Marking RIU Hotels & Resorts' sixth property in Cancun and 23rd in Mexico, Hotel Riu Ventura will offer guests a vibrant, family-friendly escape with the signature 24-hour all-inclusive experience Riu is known for, all with a modern twist. This latest addition further strengthens RIU's longstanding connection to the Mexican Caribbean and its appeal among Canadian travellers seeking sun, style, and convenience.

Resort highlights include:

Over 700 modern rooms, including swim-out and family suites with two-bedroom options

Six outdoor pools, including one with slides and another on the sixth floor with sea views

Access to RIULand kids' club and family-focused entertainment programs

Dining options ranging from Asian, Mexican and Italian restaurants to a steakhouse and international buffet

Six bars, offering refreshing cocktails day and night

RIU Party access at nearby Riu Caribe for guests looking to enjoy themed nightlife events

Access to RIUFit fitness programs, and a Renova Spa for wellness and relaxation (at extra cost)

Hotel Riu Ventura delivers a well-rounded, exciting experience with great value—perfect for families, couples, and groups of friends seeking sun-soaked adventures or a relaxing beachfront retreat.

As a preferred partner in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers direct flights to Cancun from major cities across the country this winter. Customers can book Riu Ventura packages online via sunwing.ca or with their trusted travel advisor today.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]