Daily flights from Toronto to Cancun, Cayo Coco, Montego Bay , Punta Cana and Varadero, four flights per week to Cayo Santa Maria, three flights per week to Holguin, two flights per week to Liberia in Costa Rica , plus weekly flights to Aruba , Freeport in Grand Bahama , Los Cabos and Puerto Plata ;

In addition, as Sunwing Airlines continues to integrate into WestJet, Sunwing Vacations package customers can expect more flights on board WestJet heading into the summer, with all flights provided by WestJet starting May 29, 2025.

"We're thrilled to introduce our initial summer lineup featuring many of the popular sun destinations our customers know and love, along with trending sun destinations including St. Maarten, Freeport and Panama, further solidifying our standing as Canada's leading vacation provider and deepening our commitment to offering accessible vacations to Canadian travellers," said Andrew Dawson, President of Sunwing Vacations Group.

"Looking ahead, with the final Sunwing Airlines aircraft being integrated into WestJet's fleet by the end of May, all Sunwing Vacations package customers will travel on board WestJet flights effective May 29. This transition will enhance connectivity and enable us to service more customers across the country on a year-round basis, and we can't wait for more Canadian travellers, including our valued customers in the province of Québec, to experience the benefits and value of an all inclusive Sunwing vacation this summer and beyond."

For Sunwing Vacations package customers travelling from May 29, 2025 onwards, the following core changes to the customer journey will be in effect, in accordance with WestJet policies and ancillaries:

Customers will be entitled to one free personal item and one free carry-on item;

An Early Booking Baggage Incentive for the first checked bag free of charge will be available to Sunwing Vacations customers who book a qualified vacation package by the first of the month, for travel at least two months following the booking deadline;

Checked bags are also available for purchase for last-minute bookings, starting from $35 per bag;

per bag; Customers can select Standard Economy or Exit Row seating starting from $15 , with limited Extended Comfort seating available for an additional cost on select flight routes;

, with limited Extended Comfort seating available for an additional cost on select flight routes; Ancillaries including baggage, seat selection and excursions will be available through Sunwing's Manage My Booking or the Sunwing Sales Centre up to 24 hours before departure;

WestJet reservation codes (required for flight check-in) will be available in Manage My Booking five days before departure;

Flight check-in will be available on WestJet.com or the WestJet App 24 hours before departure, or at the WestJet airport counter.

For more useful information to help prepare for their travel journey this summer, customers can visit the Airline Information section on Sunwing's website. Travellers can also conveniently book their summer packages on sunwing.ca or by connecting with their local travel advisor.

About Sunwing Vacations

