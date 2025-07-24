Exclusive savings on all inclusive vacation packages with 72-hour booking windows across top sun destinations

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations is bringing back the excitement of the Wild Wednesday program, but with bigger and better offers. The reoccurring "Flynancial Flash Sales" will offer flexibility and value for travellers through significant savings on expertly curated resort packages from gateways across Canada for a longer booking window of 72-hours.

Sunwing Vacations launches new "Flynancial Flash Sale" (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Each 72-hour flash sale spotlights a different resort with significant savings on packages that include roundtrip airfare on board WestJet, hotel accommodations, and in-destination transfers, provided by NexusTours. Unlike traditional flash sales, travellers have three full days to book — offering more flexibility without losing the thrill of a time-limited offer.

The first "Flynancial Flash Sale" kicks off on July 30, 2025 and features a resort in Punta Cana known for it's ideal blend of adventure and relaxation. It will be available to book at up to 40% off on select gateways, until August 1, 2025. Travellers can stay in the know on upcoming offers and lock in exclusive savings by signing up for emails, visiting Sunwing.ca, or contacting their local travel advisor.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]