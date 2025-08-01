Blue Diamond Resorts teams up with Sunwing Vacations to deliver luxury for less this August

Canadians can unlock exclusive rates and up to $600 in resort credits, plus kids stay free offers at premium Caribbean and Mexican properties

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations' August Partner of the Month, Blue Diamond Resorts, is rolling out the red carpet for Canadian travellers seeking that perfect blend of luxury and value. Known for their signature All-In Luxury® experience and Star Class treatment in some of the Caribbean's most coveted destinations the brand's collection spans across Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Costa Rica.

Partner of the month: Blue Diamond Resorts (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Canadians who book participating Royalton Luxury Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Luxury Resorts, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, and Grand Lido Resorts between August 1 and August 31, 2025 for travel until October 31, 2026, can access a suite of benefits designed to elevate their vacation experience. This month, customers can enjoy exclusive rates available only through Sunwing, plus substantial resort credits of up to $600 depending on their choice of accommodation.

Resort credits vary by accommodation type:

$300 USD for non-Diamond Club rooms

for non-Diamond Club rooms $600 USD for Diamond Club rooms at Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, and Hideaway at Royalton brands

for Diamond Club rooms at Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, and Hideaway at brands $500 USD for all room categories at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts properties

Families can also take advantage of kids stay free offers at select participating properties, such as Royalton Splash Punta Cana, making luxury more accessible for multi-generational travel.

A standout addition to the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio is the Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, a new adults-only All-In Luxury® property that redefines the all inclusive experience. Nestled on a private island, this sophisticated retreat offers couples and adult groups the ultimate in beachfront luxury with its All-In Luxury® concept.

The property features a carefully curated collection of gourmet dining experiences, including teppanyaki at Zen Restaurant, fresh seafood at Dorado, and the exclusive C/X Culinary Experience. Guests can unwind at luxurious pools with personalized service, enjoy premium cocktails, and catch games at the sports bar. Elegant accommodations boast signature DreamBed™ mattresses with high-thread-count linens, rainforest showers, and private terraces or balconies. Those seeking the ultimate experience can upgrade to Diamond Club™ for butler service, reserved beach areas, and preferential reservations.

Canadians looking to secure their luxury escape are encouraged to visit Sunwing.ca or contact their local travel advisor by August 31, 2025. Vacationers can also enter for their chance to win a seven-night getaway to Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun by completing the entry form available on Sunwing.ca.

*Restrictions apply.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]