Sunwing Vacations starts the new year with the only resolution Canadians will be determined to keep: travel more Français
Jan 06, 2025, 11:00 ET
All inclusive vacation packages under $1,499* per person curated for any and all travel styles
TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The welcoming of a new year brings opportunity for renewal, relaxation and discovery, and Sunwing Vacations are offering Canadians what they need to fulfill all their travel goals starting with its Tropical Resolutions Sale. From January 6 until January 19, 2025, those hoping to begin 2025 exploring Cuba, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and more can do so with a wide array of Sunwing vacation packages for the accessible price of under $1,499* per person at both family-friendly and adults only resorts.
