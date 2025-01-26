Wedding inspiration, expert advice, destination and hotel highlights, Real Wedding love stories and more grace this year's pages

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - It's that time of year – Sunwing Vacations has released the 12th edition of its wedding magazine, Wedding Vacations by Sunwing, the perfect plus one for newly engaged couples looking to plan their upcoming nuptials in paradise. The magazine showcases some of the best of what Canadians love about Sunwing – stunning locations and a range of hotel options suited for every style and budget – but takes destinations to the next level through the lens of love. From expert advice to Canadian retail brands guaranteed to make any couple wedding-ready, islands and properties that are sure to impress, and packages available through Sunwing Weddings, destination "I do"s are taking the spotlight this January.

Wedding Vacations by Sunwing magazine (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

In this edition, a few notable Canadian brands show that weddings are as much about love as they are about style. Female-founded, Vancouver-born Park & Fifth showcases their iconic 2025 White Collection, featuring timeless yet trendy dresses that, through the brand's commitment to local craftmanship, ethical production and accessible pricing, prove you never have to compromise on quality.

BonLook, a Canadian-designed eyewear brand founded in Montreal, believes that sunglasses should be an expression of the wearer's authentic form, and prospective couples can take a peek at their 2024 Fall/Winter Collection in this edition to find which styles were made to match their personal flair during their wedding getaway. Plus, grooms can dress to impress thanks to the expert touch of Toronto-based stylist Christal Williams, who offers her professional insights on dressing, accessorizing and maximizing chicness and comfort during their celebrations in paradise.

To complement the wardrobe and secure the ultimate big day glow, Toronto-established beauty bar, THE TEN SPOT® offers tips and tricks for in-destination maintenance and a list of services available to brides and grooms to help them look and feel like a ten on their big day.

Engaged couples can find more inspiration and consideration pieces in this year's Wedding Vacations by Sunwing, including:

Popular wedding destinations like Cuba and Jamaica , and hotel brands such as RIU Hotels & Resorts and Sandos Hotels & Resorts, that make for picture-perfect venue options

The latest trends in décor, themes and content creation

Must-have items in your bachelorette bag

Excursions perfect for wedding party adventures or honeymoons

Real love stories from Real Wedding couples

And more!

When planning with Sunwing Weddings, the expert team of consultants looks after all the logistics of flight, budget, vendors and in-destination details, with a breakdown of services in 2025's Wedding Vacations by Sunwing magazine. The brand's exclusive packages, including Diamond, Platinum and Utsav South Asian, allow Canadians to design the wedding of their dreams, stress-free and with more possibilities.

To read the magazine in full, explore these features more in-depth or inquire about planning a destination wedding, visit www.sunwing.ca/en/weddings.

Our team of expert destination wedding consultants at Sunwing Weddings specialize in planning one-of-a-kind destination weddings at breathtaking resorts across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With years of experience, we've developed valuable relationships with resorts and vendors across all our destinations.

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

