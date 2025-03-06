Sunwing Vacations partners with Catalonia Hotels & Resorts to make March memorable, with reduced rates on all inclusive vacations

Plus, Canadians can enter for their chance to win an all inclusive escape to Catalonia Montego Bay

TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations is pleased to announce Catalonia Hotels & Resorts as March's Partner of the Month, where travellers are given more opportunities to save and more access to quality vacations in sought-after destinations like Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic at a competitive rate.

Canadians can secure their escape to a Catalonia property in the tropics with exclusive rate reductions on vacation packages, applicable to bookings made between March 1 and March 31, 2025, for travel until December 20, 2025. Plus, travellers can enter for their chance to win an all inclusive getaway for two to Catalonia Montego Bay by filling out the contest form on Sunwing.ca.

As one of the properties included in this month's Partner of the Month offer, vacationers in search of an adults only getaway will enjoy Catalonia Royal La Romana just steps from the beach in La Romana, Dominican Republic, a destination beloved for its golfing, picturesque topography and adventures off the beaten path. On site, the amenities range from the pool to non-motorized water sports and scuba diving lessons, dance classes and modern accommodations including swim-out suites, in addition to Stay at 1, Play at 2! privileges, offering full access to the facilities at Catalonia Bayahibe.

Riviera Maya has been known to deliver memorable experiences for all ages in a sun-and-sand atmosphere, and Catalonia Playa Maroma's all inclusive paradise is no exception. From the freshwater pool with a section for kids to the kids club, day-to-night activities like kayaking, archery and the nightclub, casual eats at the food trucks and creperie, and more, there's something for every guest. When upgrading to a Privileged room category, families, friends and every traveller can enjoy additional amenities including 24-hour room service, an exclusive restaurant, a private beach area with wait service and more.

Discover Catalonia Hotels & Resorts' wide range of all inclusive offerings in Mexico and the Caribbean. For more information or to take advantage of these limited-time exclusive rate reductions, book a Sunwing Vacations package by contacting a travel advisor or visiting Sunwing.ca by March 31, 2025.

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

