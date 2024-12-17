Vacationers of every travel style can discover a deal on a destination that feels made for them

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - During the holiday season, many Canadians are feeling the desire to spoil themselves and their loved ones with a getaway to paradise. Luckily, Sunwing Vacations is offering the ultimate advent calendar for beach loungers and adventurers alike, with a new vacation deal dropping every day between December 16 and December 22, 2024 during its 'Tis the Season of Big Savings sale. Whether solving a last-minute shopping dilemma or planning a 2025 getaway, Sunwing's team of Flynancial Advisors have a vacation package for every traveller at a price for every budget.

The week began with an exclusive deal on the newly renovated Riu Negril in Negril, Jamaica, with today's deal just as enticing – up to $1,500 off per pair at Iberostar Origin Bella Vista Varadero, sat on a pristine stretch of sand in Varadero, Cuba. This family-friendly property features four pools, including an adults only pool, an exciting splash pad and Mini Club for children and more. Adults can upgrade to Star Prestige for exclusive 16+ resort areas like the rooftop Miramar Restaurant offering panoramic ocean views.

In true advent calendar style, once the day has ended, so has each deal, so secure a 2025 Cuban getaway with a travel advisor or on Sunwing.ca today, and be sure to check back each day for what's in store next.

