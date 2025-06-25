Travel advisors can now book their clients at this all inclusive resort with the convenience of weekly direct flights from Québec City to San Andrés, Colombia

TORONTO and MONTREAL, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - For the winter 2025-2026 season, Sunwing Vacations is offering Canadians more value-forward options when it comes to their all inclusive vacations in San Andrés, Colombia. Grand Sirenis San Andrés, a sun-soaked sanctuary a mere seven minutes from the famed Spratt Bight Beach, is an ideal choice for families and friends in this dynamic South American paradise just off the coast of Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.

Grand Sirenis San Andres (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

"The Québec market is incredibly important to us, and we're proud to introduce direct service to San Andrés this winter," says Lyne Chayer, Vice President, Québec, Sunwing Vacations Group. "This hidden Caribbean gem offers an authentic and vibrant experience that perfectly complements our vacation offerings from Québec City and, with the recent addition of Grand Sirenis San Andrés, gives our travel advisors and mutual clients even more choice of all inclusive options for their winter getaways."

Featuring a warm and welcoming atmosphere, inviting both adventure and relaxation, Grand Sirenis San Andrés is a brand-new hotel that opened on Colombia's coral island earlier this year, with a number of amenities comfortably suited to all ages, such as:

Beautiful infinity pool with an uninterrupted view of the Sea of Seven Colours, and a kids pool

Diverse culinary offerings with Brazilian, Italian, Japanese and steakhouse options

An exciting variety of on-site activities and entertainment, including resort-offered yoga, the Miniclub Sirenios for kids, live music and shows, and more

Modern gym, curated wellness experiences and access to the region's cultural attractions nearby

Spacious and modern accommodations with tropical-inspired décor

The new route from Quebec City to San Andrés will run from December 2025 to April 2026, giving Quebecers a fresh opportunity to discover one of Colombia's most colourful and captivating islands, and one of its newest all inclusive gems in Grand Sirenis San Andrés. Canadians can now book this idyllic destination for their winter getaways with Sunwing Vacations with their local travel advisor.

