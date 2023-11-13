Canadians can tap into their vacation personas and do more for less in Mexico this winter

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations is gearing up for the season of savings with the exciting launch of its Pre-Black Friday Sale featuring incredible deals on all inclusive packages to Mexico. Starting today, customers can snag up to $1,300 in savings per pair when they book select destinations and hotels in Mexico by November 19, 2023 for travel between December 14, 2023 and April 30, 2024. Between beautiful beachfronts and iconic views, thriving culture and excitement around every turn, plus direct flights from gateways across Canada, Canadians can find everything they desire for less at a range of budget friendly and 5-star luxury resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and more this winter.

"We're excited to bring back our Pre-Black Friday Sale featuring exclusive early bird savings on all inclusive vacations to Mexico," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sunwing Vacations Group. "As one of our top selling destinations year-round for Canadians craving sun and sand, day-to-night entertainment in the heart of the action, non-stop adventure or a closer look at Mexico's rich history and attractions, we're offering a fantastic selection of family-friendly and adults only packages to Mexico and fantastic value during our limited-time sale of up to $1,300 off per pair. With plenty of options to choose from, our customers can dig into their distinct vacation styles with us while saving more in the process."

Canadians in the mood for max relaxation in Cancun this winter can discover what it really means to unwind at Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, a new adults only resort only accessible by boat with tiered infinity pools, overwater cabanas, a fantastic spa ($) with natural architecture, personalized butler service, Endless Privileges® inclusions and more. Sandos Cancun is another great option for those seeking sandy shores, with sprawling ocean views and beachfront Bali beds.

Primed for social getaways, Los Cabos sets the stage for sun celebrations with an incredible on-site energy at hotels like Sandos Finisterra and Krystal Grand Los Cabos where families and groups can enjoy an array of exciting all-ages activities, or the adults only Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos, a 5-star, 2SLGBTQ+ friendly, adults only resort designed for celebrity-style vacations.

Puerto Vallarta has everything from golden sands to mountain peaks, mile-long esplanades and century-long history, with a variety of award-winning resorts to explore it all from. During Sunwing Vacations' Pre-Black Friday Sale, families can book Krystal Grand Puerto Vallarta, one of Sunwing's Smile Resorts™ only minutes away from Puerto Vallarta's markets, quaint bars and El Malecón Boardwalk, or experience world-class amenities for kids and adults, specialty dining and Preferred Club room categories at Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort and Spa.

Sunwing Vacations customers can take advantage of exclusive limited-time savings of up to $1,300 off select Mexico all inclusive vacations and go all out in paradise on a winter getaway that suits their unique style. For more information or to book, contact a travel agent or visit Sunwing.ca and go all in on paradise.



