Until February 16, customers can shop select packages to their favourite destinations under $999, from $1,199 and $1,999

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - When it comes to the meaning of value, Sunwing Vacations is no stranger, leading the charge in travel and helping Canadians save on hundreds of all inclusive packages in the tropics so they can do more in their destination of choice. Applicable to bookings made by February 16, 2025 for travel until May 5, 2025, the vacation provider is currently offering a variety of highly-rated packages in top-selling destinations categorized under varying price points for ease of planning, including under $999, from $1,199 and from $1,999.

A destination that's always front and centre for its unbeatable value, budget-friendly travellers can secure their tropical vacations under $999 to Cuba without emptying their wallets, and still experience meaningful adventures in paradise thanks to Sunwing Excursions, with its trusted partner NexusTours.com. A brand-new adults only property to call home, Resonance Blu Varadero offers a tranquil respite from everyday life, with Cuba's signature hospitality and unique offerings like the resort's wellness program, workshops hosted by local artists and chefs, and a varied activity program that includes yoga, Pilates, Tai-Chi and stretching classes.

Canadians can escape to the well-loved islands of the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Jamaica with packages starting from $1,199 to get the best of both worlds at properties that punch in above their price tags. An Eastern Caribbean favourite, the boutique-style Viva Heavens by Wyndham in Puerto Plata is a strong contender with its sprawling pool, variety of resort-offered activities and non-motorized water sports, unlimited reservation-free dining, plus additional family perks like exchange privileges with Viva Tangerine by Wyndham. As well, kids two and under can Stay, Play and Eat FREE! while children aged three to 12 are eligible for a special rate.

For those who want to go all in on luxury, Sunwing's high-end collection of vacations starting from $1,999 deliver a designer experience without the designer price tag – it's value worth investing in. The 5-star Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort, for example, knows what it's all about with its freshwater pools, trendy bars, delectable dining and the chance to upgrade to the Platinum Suite or Villa Laguna Suite for that elevated vacation lifestyle that includes concierge service, 24-hour room service and more.

Sunwing Vacations' commitment to value extends beyond its all inclusive packages, but from now until February 16, 2025 for travel until May 5, 2025, Canadians can find the getaways that suit their needs at reduced rates when they book with their travel advisor or on Sunwing.ca.

