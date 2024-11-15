Travellers can save up to $1,500 per pair on Puerto Plata, La Romana and more Dominican destinations this winter

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The biggest savings moment of the year for Canadians is around the corner but Sunwing Vacations is getting an early start, kicking off the occasion with its Pre-Black Friday sale offering incredible savings of up to $1,500 per pair on all inclusive packages to one of the most popular beach destinations in the Caribbean – the Dominican Republic. When Canadians book their getaways to La Romana, Puerto Plata and more by November 24, 2024 for travel between November 11, 2024 and April 30, 2025, they'll secure high-value vacations where the Dominican Republic's world-famous sands, unparalleled water sport conditions, world-class golfing, exhilarating adventure and dynamic culture breed exceptional experiences.

Sunwing Vacations' Pre-Black Friday Sale (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

"We're pleased to share our Pre-Black Friday sale is back for another year as we partner with Visit Dominican Republic to offer Sunwing customers even more value in one of the most sought-after islands in the tropics," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sunwing Vacations Group. "Sunwing vacations are available at every price point this winter, and with the added benefit of direct flights from several airports across Canada, discovering lesser-known destinations that offer incredible value like Puerto Plata and La Romana and their all inclusive hotels is easy and accessible. Providing Canadians with so many vacation options with exceptional value, all while helping them maximize their hard-earned getaways, is what Sunwing's all about."

The Dominican Republic is no stranger to providing a memorable adults only experience, and for travellers hoping to reconnect with themselves can book HM Alma de Bayahibe in La Romana. Guests can enjoy themed events with live music, foam parties and DJ performances, or participate in workshops that reveal the secrets of sushi making, massage techniques and the art of crafting Dominican cocktails. A short ride away, the culture and nightlife of Santo Domingo await and offer a unique taste of the Dominican lifestyle.

Families of all walks of life can ride the waves of all-ages fun at Iberostar Waves Costa Dorada on the white-sand shores of Puerto Plata. A top-rated resort for families, exciting activities on and off resort grounds including pools, a kids clubhouse, sports courts and more provide entertainment from sunup to sundown. Plus, as one of Sunwing's exclusive Smile Resorts™, children from two to 12 years old Stay, Play and Eat FREE!*, leaving more in the budget to explore the region's culture and landscape.

For the ultimate social getaway offering the All-Exclusive™ treatment, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino Adults Only in Punta Cana knows a thing or two about 5-star vacations – a unique mermaid pool, outdoor DJ booth, state-of-the-art health and fitness complex, spa, on-site casino and the authentic CHIC experience with the 11,500-square-foot private CHIC Mansion and its six luxurious guestrooms, private pool, elevated amenities and Diamond Club™ inclusions*.

On now until November 24, 2024, travellers can take advantage of up to $1,500 off per pair on all inclusive packages to the Dominican Republic, where nothing but paradise awaits. For more information or to book, contact a travel advisor or visit sunwing.ca and cash in on paradise.

*Restrictions apply.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]