TORONTO, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians can explore all the wonders of paradise on high-value all inclusive vacations courtesy of Meliá Hotels & Resorts when booking with Sunwing Vacations this June. For a limited time, the tour operator and Meliá are making every traveller's dream of pristine beaches, lush landscapes and cultural city centres in some of Canadians' favourite sun destinations within reach, all at great rates and packed with additional perks.

Customers who book a vacation package at select resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba between June 1 and June 30, 2024 for travel by April 30, 2025 will benefit from rate reductions, free upgrades, no single supplement fees and discounted child prices*. In addition to these vacation-elevating perks, they will also be entered for a chance to win one of two, seven-night all inclusive vacation packages for two at either Meliá Las Dunas in Cayo Santa Maria or Sol Rio de Luna y Mares Resort in Holguin when they book a Meliá vacation package through Sunwing during this booking window. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible to win but are limited to one entry during the contest period and must submit the form available on Sunwing.ca.

Internationally renowned for their Spanish charm, Meliá Hotels & Resorts offers a range of comfortable and upscale properties in sought-after regions throughout paradise. With resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, guests can expect to find convenient amenities, spacious accommodations, sparkling pools, pristine beaches, an array of international cuisine and à la carte dining options, convenient locations with opportunities to take in local culture nearby and much more. Whether families are trading their camping gear for scuba gear or couples are seeking a romantic adults only escape from the winter chill, Meliá Hotels & Resorts has action and relaxation for travellers of every caliber.

To upgrade from the usual summer family vacation, get ahead on winter getaway plans or simply make the most of these perks from Meliá Hotels & Resorts, visit Sunwing.ca or connect with a travel advisor today.

*Perks vary by property and destination.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

