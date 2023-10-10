"Since introducing Sunwing Vacations' new value proposition and whimsical brand personality last season, our teams have dedicated the last year to engaging with our customers to gain a deeper understanding of their diverse travel styles and preferences so we can continue to evolve alongside them," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Vacations Group. "In an increasingly competitive market, we've learned that our success comes from being distinct and our latest winter campaign, one rooted in relatable humour and optimism, is a true representation of how we're continuing to build on our brand identity. We're telling the story that leisure and all inclusive travel goes beyond what's familiar, and showing how our customers can save more and do more with us."

This winter, Sunwing Vacations has taken a clever and comedic approach to its latest brand and marketing campaign that puts customers' unique vacation identities first, embraces their quirks in an entertaining way and fosters a sense of camaraderie among those exploring the tropics. The creative concept for the campaign was spearheaded by Sunwing's creative agency john st. in collaboration with Sunwing's in-house creative team, and comes to life via a commercial spot broadcasted on specialty channels in Toronto and Montreal, radio, out-of-home, social media, digital video and a cinema buy with commercial placements at Cineplex theatres this fall, plus engaging content partnerships with creators, most notably, Canadian media personality, comedian and mom, Jessi Cruickshank, representing the vacationing families that are core to the Sunwing brand.

Canadians can maximize their all inclusive vacations this fall and winter season with savings on hundreds of hotels and resorts in dozens of popular sun destinations, offering the largest assortment of any tour operator in Canada. For more information or to book, contact a travel agent or visit Sunwing.ca and go all in on paradise.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

