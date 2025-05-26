This week only: daily deals on resorts plus excursion discounts and the chance to win private transfers, vacations and more

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations customers have waited long enough for summer's most exciting sales event to return. Today, the leading vacation provider celebrates the return of Sun Week, running for seven days from May 26 to June 1, 2025, offering Canadian travellers more ways to save with daily door crashers, reduced rates, the chance to win prizes that bring even more value to their all inclusive summer getaways, and even more.

Sunwing's Sun Week 2025 (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Kicking off Sunwing's week-long savings event, today's door crasher spotlights savings of up to $1,940* per pair at all-ages Riu Palace Mexico in Riviera Maya, Mexico, offering something for the whole family from the RiuLand kids club to a plethora of international dining options.

Vacation-seekers should keep their eyes on Sunwing's Sun Week homepage throughout the week for the exclusive deals dropping daily – and expiring every night at 11:59 p.m. – for the following resorts in some of the most sought-after destinations in Cuba, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Beyond the core of value-driven vacations, Canadians are given even more incentive to book their getaways during Sun Week. When customers book a vacation package by June 1, 2025 for travel by October 31, 2025, a 15% discount voucher to be used on NexusTours.com excursions* will automatically be delivered to their inbox, helping travellers do more with their vacations while savings more in the process.

Plus, when customers secure their getaway during the booking period, they're automatically entered into a draw for the chance to win private transfers, gift cards from NexusTours.com, Skip and Bikini Village, and one of seven vacations for two*. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible to win but are limited to one entry during the contest period and must submit the form available on Sunwing.ca.

Canadians can stay up to date on Sunwing's Sun Week daily door crashers and limited time deals by visiting Sunwing.ca or contacting their local travel advisor.

*Terms and conditions apply.

