Toronto to Montego Bay : Janice MacSween (Captain), Lexi Tibbetts (First Officer), Stephanie Bourgeois (Cabin Safety Manager), Sabrina Baribeau (Flight Attendant), Stephanie Tatiana Kraner (Flight Attendant) and Darya Soufian Abdollahi (Flight Attendant)

: (Captain), (First Officer), (Cabin Safety Manager), (Flight Attendant), (Flight Attendant) and (Flight Attendant) Montreal to Cancun : Jessica Kessler (Captain), Tridha Aravind (First Officer), Kim Arcand Beaudoin (Cabin Safety Manager), Helene Cormier (Flight Attendant), Maria Ostrowska (Flight Attendant) and Louise Malo (Flight Attendant)

This annual initiative serves as a powerful symbol of women's achievements in travel and Sunwing's longstanding dedication to fostering an inclusive environment. It not only honours the accomplishments of women in aviation, but also highlights the airline's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and further amplifies this year's IWD theme of #AccelerateAction. As the aviation sector continues to evolve, these flights stand as a testament to the progress made towards equity and the opportunities for further advancement.

Sunwing Airlines First Officer, Jessalyn Teed played a key role in organizing Saturday's flights and reflected upon this important moment:

"This year, we're celebrating both International Women's Day and Women's History Month at Sunwing Airlines. The overarching themes of #AccelerateAction and "Moving Forward Together – Women Educating and Inspiring Generations" highlight the incredible contributions of women dedicated to leadership, education and mentorship – principles that are at the heart of our values here at Sunwing Airlines – as well as the work to be done to continue this progress; from operations to the ramp, aircraft cabins and flight decks, the women of Sunwing Airlines exemplify this each day. It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside these women, learn from them, and honour them and the role they play on a daily basis. We celebrate the incredible women who soar above and beyond with professionalism and passion, as their strength, dedication and leadership inspire us all to reach new heights. Happy International Women's Day!"

Sunwing Vacations Group is proud to support women in the travel industry through its DEI ) strategy, while honouring and celebrating DEI for all experiences and backgrounds as an extension of its EPIC values.

