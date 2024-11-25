Customers can get more value out of their next vacation during Sunwing's biggest savings event of the year

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations is proudly spreading the word – if an action-packed, value-packed all inclusive getaway is at the top of Canadians' wish lists this winter, now is the time to book. The tour operator just dropped its Black Friday savings of up to $2,000 per pair off hundreds of resorts in the tropics, from Mexico to the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica, Panama and more. Vacationers can take advantage of these limited time deals until December 1, 2024 for travel between November 25, 2024 and April 30, 2025, experiencing high-value getaways in destinations customers have loved for years, and hidden gems that have yet to be discovered to their fullest.

Sunwing Vacations' Black Friday Sale (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

"This is the time for Canadians to unlock the most value on their all inclusive getaways, during our annual Black Friday Sale and the biggest savings moment of the year," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sunwing Vacations Group. "We're raising the stakes this year, offering even more value and deals on nearly 400 packages and helping our customers explore the destinations they've been to and want to visit again, plus the hidden gems they may not have considered that offer all the benefits of a tropical getaway at a really accessible price point. With so much variety on offer from Sunwing, from family resorts to boutique adults only hotels, there's an unforgettable vacation for every one of our customers."

The Dominican Republic is a great choice for families in the Caribbean, offering easy access to famous white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, and the chance to get up close and personal with the many wonders that are often less explored but deliver more than their weight in value. La Romana and Puerto Plata go above and beyond in what they offer at a price that's attractive to all, from diving wrecks to peak cultural immersion, historical phenomenon, ziplining through dense jungle landscapes and world-class golf courses.

As a favourite destination for many, Mexico provides the best of the best for travellers seeking 5-star experiences with a top-rated hotel to see it all from. In Cancun, travellers can get the most out of their time spent in destination between exploring the Hotel Zone and discovering the city's rich nightlife and gourmet food scene, while Los Cabos presents one-of-a-kind adventures like swimming with sea lions, glass bottom boat tours and bungee jumping.

Cuba, not unfamiliar to Canadians in search of one of paradise's top beach destinations, is a haven for adults only getaways. Cayo Santa Maria is the quintessential white-sand oasis for couples with immaculate shores and a rich local culture; it's also a short drive away from Santa Clara's countryside, an ideal spot for nature-centric adventures. Cienfuegos on the other hand, the "Pearl of the South" designated as a UNESCO Urban Historic Centre and known for its colonial architecture, history and underwater discoveries, is an attractive option for those curious about the past.

Canadians can take advantage of Sunwing Vacations' limited-time Black Friday savings of up to $2,000 per pair on hundreds of all inclusive packages by booking with their travel advisor or on sunwing.ca by December 1, 2024.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]