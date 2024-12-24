From Mexico to the Dominican Republic and beyond, up to 30% off Big Boxing Week Savings get travellers to paradise

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The excitement of the holidays is far from over as Sunwing Vacations' Big Boxing Week Savings sale offers Canadians the chance to reap the rewards of up to 30% off hundreds of all inclusive resort packages down south. With so many ways to discover paradise, those who book a family getaway, couples retreat or solo expedition between December 23, 2024 and January 5, 2025 for travel between December 23, 2024 and May 5, 2025 can find exceptional value when discovering the culture, adventure and unlimited opportunities for relaxation in the destination of their choice.

Sunwing Vacations extends Boxing Day (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

It's never too early to start planning a 2025 getaway, so take advantage of the leading vacation provider's Boxing Week sale and book with a travel advisor or on Sunwing.ca today.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]