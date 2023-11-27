Plus, every day customers can look out for exciting door-crashing deals on some of their favourite destinations down south

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations closes out one of the biggest sale seasons of the year with epic Cyber Monday deals on paradise. On now until December 3, 2023, for travel between December 14, 2023 and April 30, 2024, customers can head online and snag one of more than 200 all inclusive vacations at up to 40% off in tropical destinations Canadians know and love, from Cancun to Pacific Mexican locales, Punta Cana to Puerto Plata, Central America to the United States of America and more. This week, the tour operator is also releasing an exciting and new door-crashing deal every day that vacationers can book for a limited time, applicable to travel ranging from November 28, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

Sunwing Vacations celebrates Cyber Monday with incredible offers and door-crashing deals, every single day! (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

"With the winter season in high demand in top-selling destinations down south, we're thrilled to keep the spirit of saving alive for our customers with fantastic Cyber Monday deals and exclusive door-crashing offers they'll want to watch out for," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sunwing Vacations Group. "Right now, our customers can secure their dream vacations at a fantastic price and really stretch their savings so they can get the most out of their getaways with us. Sunwing offers a vacation experience that goes beyond traditional all inclusive expectations, and with up to 40% off and limited-time 24-hour deals that are sure to be scooped up quick, paradise is only a click away."

Cayo Coco is an idyllic spot to set up camp for the winter, with sparkling white-sand shores, colourful coral reefs and a natural beauty that inspired the works of Ernest Hemingway. Iberostar Selection Esmeralda is a modern destination and November's Sunwing Staff Pick, beloved for its décor, spacious accommodations, elevated energy and exclusive adults only section. Varadero continues to be a top seller, with Paradisus Varadero and Memories Jibacoa delivering island charm and plenty of fun for families and adults only travellers respectively.

Offering quintessential sun and sand vacations, Punta Cana is home to some of the world's best beaches and world-class resorts, like Royalton Punta Cana An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino, a top-rated luxury resort for all-ages and the intimate adults only Catalonia Royal Bavaro, both set on the famous Bavaro Beach. Vacationers who wish to book in their Zen for less will adore the wellness amenities, healthy cuisine options and therapeutic experiences at Meliá Punta Cana Beach A Wellness Inclusive Resort Adults Only.

Plus, customers have more options for travel to Puerto Plata this winter, with direct flights from Toronto, Montreal, Halifax and more, and affordable options like Playabachata Spa Resort and Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resort on the menu. During Sunwing's Cyber Monday Sale, vacationers can also get a great deal on elevated family-friendly getaways at Emotions By Hodelpa Puerto Plata and Presidential Suites Puerto Plata by Lifestyle where the beauty of the region's Amber Coast is front and centre.

This week, Canadians can enjoy the sizzling perks of online shopping when booking during Sunwing Vacations' Cyber Monday Sale through their travel agent or on Sunwing.ca by December 3, 2023. With their first checked bag free, complimentary NexusTours transfers* to and from the resort and the lowest price on change and cancellation protection on package bookings travelling on board Sunwing Airlines, an unforgettable getaway to paradise for less is a Sunwing Guarantee.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For further information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, 1-800-387-5602 | [email protected]