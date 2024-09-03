The expertly curated vacation planning tool helps Canadians plan their hard-earned vacations with ease

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Sunwing Vacations released its 2024-2025 Best of the Best List, an expansive, curated collection of more than 250 top-rated resorts across 50-plus categories combining travel expert recommendations, star ratings and customer feedback, that Canadians lean on to make their vacation dreams a reality this winter.

Grand Oasis Tulum Riviera (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.) Riu Palace Aquarelle (NEW) (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Every week until late October 2024, Sunwing will be releasing a new set of lists and content categories, including 17 brand-new lists for this year, directly targeting the vacations customers are seeking out with the goal of making the search for their dream getaways one that is seamless and fun. Plus, in honour of RIU September, a month-long partnership launching this week that highlights the breadth of vacation possibilities with RIU Hotels & Resorts, four unique lists will be unveiled throughout September highlighting RIU's sought-after properties in tropical destinations.

"The introduction of Sunwing's annual Best of the Best List three years ago has set the bar high for vacation inspiration, and we're thrilled to introduce our 2024-2025 list featuring the best vacations to the most sought-after destinations and resorts, designed to make the planning process an insightful but fun journey for our customers while helping them get the most value for their all inclusive vacations," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer for Sunwing Vacations Group.

"We're featuring the types of vacations we know our customers are searching for, including family getaways, romantic escapes and adults-only vacations, mixed with more tailored experiences from value-based options to luxury resorts and destinations known for delivering unparalleled experiences beyond the beachfront. What's more, we're incredibly excited to team up with one of our longstanding resort partners, RIU Hotels & Resorts, for RIU September, a weekly roundup of their top luxury resorts, value-oriented vacations, bucket-list experiences and exciting new resorts, which are all featured in this year's Best of the Best recommendations. We encourage our customers to keep checking back weekly for all the inspiration needed to make this winter's getaway with Sunwing Vacations their most memorable one yet."

With hundreds of all inclusive resort recommendations and destinations to discover, customers can find the inspiration they need with the following heavy hitters:

Best of RIU Luxury, Value, Experiences and Bucket-list Experiences/New Resorts , released weekly during the month of September, starting with RIU Luxury, now live

with Sunset at the Palms, Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya and more, now live Best Family Resorts in popular all-ages destinations across the Dominican Republic , Cuba and more, including Meliá Las Dunas and Nickelodeon™ Hotels and Resorts Punta Cana, live September 30, 2024

in popular all-ages destinations across the , and more, including Meliá Las Dunas and Nickelodeon™ Hotels and Resorts Punta Cana, live Best All Inclusive Resorts in Tulum , including Grand Oasis Tulum Riviera and Kore Tulum Retreat and Spa Resort, live October 7, 2024

including Grand Oasis Tulum Riviera and Kore Tulum Retreat and Spa Resort, live Plus, Best New Resorts, Best Resorts with Nightlife, Best Adults Only Resorts, Best All Inclusive Golf Resorts, Best 5 Star Resorts in Costa Rica and more, starting September 3 through to October 21, 2024

The full list can be viewed at www.sunwing.ca/en/best-vacations and will be updated weekly from now until late October.

But that's not all. Canadians eager to embark on their next getaway can catch some of the Best of the Best during Sunwing Vacations' Recess for the Rest of Us Sale*, offering savings of up to $1,200 per pair until October 6, 2024 so Canadians can squeeze in one more vacation before the arrival of winter. With an extended travel window of April 30, 2025, the vacation provider is helping its customers escape their daily routines and reset in paradise, whenever they need.

