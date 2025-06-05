Barceló Montelimar to deliver sun-soaked stays for families, couples and group getaways

MONTREAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations Inc. and WestJet Vacations Québec are delighted to introduce Managua, Nicaragua as an exclusive sun destination for Quebecers this coming winter. Beginning December 18, 2025, travellers can escape the cold with convenient weekly nonstop service from Montreal (YUL) to Managua (MGA), operated on board WestJet every Thursday until April 9, 2026.

This exciting new route offers Quebecers a unique opportunity to explore one of Central America's most captivating gems. Whether through Sunwing Vacations or WestJet Vacations Québec, customers can enjoy the same seamless vacation experience and reliable flight schedule on board WestJet's modern fleet—known for its caring crew, warm, friendly service and commitment to comfort.

"We're proud to be expanding our sun offering with the launch of Managua, Nicaragua as an exclusive destination for the 2025-2026 winter season," said Lyne Chayer, Vice. President, Sunwing Vacations Group Québec. "This new route offers Québec travellers a unique blend of adventure, relaxation and cultural discovery, paired with reliable service on board WestJet and high-quality standards at Barceló Montelimar, now available to book through our all inclusive vacation brands."

Customers can book Barceló Montelimar for the winter season through Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations Québec. This expansive all-inclusive resort is set on lush grounds with direct beach access. Guests can choose from 293 types of accommodations, including standard rooms or spacious private bungalows, some with up to three bedrooms—ideal for families or small groups. Rooms come equipped with a range of bathroom amenities, along with a mini-bar, safe and Wi-Fi access. The resort features a buffet restaurant near the beach, three à la carte options featuring Italian, Asian, and seafood fare, and five bars spread throughout the property.

Families and couples alike will enjoy Barceló Montelimar's wide range of on-site amenities such as three pools (including a dedicated children's area), a jacuzzi, kids' club, tennis and basketball courts, mini-golf, daily entertainment, a massage centre, boutique shops and much more. A shuttle service makes getting around the resort easy, and the quiet beachfront is perfect for long walks and unforgettable sunsets.

With vacation packages available through both Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations Québec, travellers can enjoy a seamless experience with the vacation provider of their choice while looking forward to a seamless onboard experience.

Group bookings are now open. Start planning your unforgettable Managua vacation today with Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations Québec.

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

