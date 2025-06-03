Travellers can enjoy exclusive discounts, added values and more on applicable Mexico, Dominican Republic and Jamaica bookings, plus the chance to win a vacation

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - In collaboration with June's Partner of the Month, Sunwing Vacations is giving Canadians more reasons to book Princess Hotels & Resorts properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic or Jamaica for their hard-earned getaways. Modern properties in sought-after locations featuring architectural designs that blend seamlessly with paradise's natural surroundings, pristine beachfronts and luxurious amenities, Princess is offering customers limited time incentives to help them experience summer in paradise, or get a jump start on booking their winter vacations, for less.

During the month of June, on Mexico and Dominican Republic bookings made by June 30, 2025 for travel by December 22, 2025, travellers can enjoy the following perks at select Princess hotels, including:

Princess' unique properties offering distinctive atmospheres and unique vacation experiences extend to the island of Jamaica, as the hotel brand introduced two new luxury beachfront resorts in April 2024: Princess Senses The Mangrove, an adults only destination, and Princess Grand Jamaica, a family-friendly resort exclusive to Sunwing Vacations customers. Canadians excited by the possibility of discovering Princess' signature treatment in Jamaica's dynamic environment can also take advantage of these limited-time perks when booking this June:

Princess Senses The Mangrove

Non-Platinum Suites will receive an additional welcome amenity

The Platinum Swim-out Suite comes with added values including a floating breakfast and a 30-minute Swedish massage

The Platinum Junior Suite's added values include breakfast in bed and a 30-minute Swedish massage

Princess Grand Jamaica

Kids stay free, available from June 1 to December 19, 2025

Unlimited access to virtual reality amenities for guests 13 years and older

Added values for guests booking Platinum Suite accommodations including a family photoshoot and in-suite breakfast

Lastly, travellers can enter for their chance to win a seven-night all inclusive getaway for two to Princess Grand Jamaica by filling out the form on Sunwing.ca. For additional information or to book an escape and take advantage of Princess' booking perks, travellers can contact their local travel advisor or visit Sunwing.ca by June 30, 2025.

