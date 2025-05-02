Paradise shines a little brighter with reduced rates, kids stay free* and the chance to win a vacation stay in Mexico

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations' Partner of the Month for May, Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, is offering travellers the chance to see paradise through luxury's lens. With more ways to save, Canadians can discover the best of destinations like Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic from lavish accommodations when booking a vacation package with Hyatt and Sunwing Vacations before May 31, 2025.

Hyatt's Inclusive Collection offers Canadians Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury® and Unlimited-Fun® at their properties across the tropics. With ideal beachfront settings, world-class spas, gourmet gastronomy, 24-hour room service and more, lavish vacations are no longer just a dream. Designed with every traveller in mind, their expansive range of brands offers amenities and accommodations to complete the ultimate vacation, work travel or destination wedding, where even the smallest of moments become lifelong memories.

For vacation packages secured between May 1 and May 31 for travel by October 31, 2025, travellers can benefit from rate reductions* and kids stay free*, plus be entered for their chance to win a seven-night all inclusive vacation package for two at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun in Mexico. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible to win but are limited to one entry during the contest period and must submit the form available on Sunwing.ca.

For a dream last-minute or summer vacation that offers luxury for less, Sunwing Vacations customers can book a Hyatt's Inclusive Collection resort with their local travel advisor or at Sunwing.ca.

*At select resorts

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

