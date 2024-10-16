Perks, exclusive rates, plus the chance to win an all inclusive vacation package to Jamaica await

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians in search of an all inclusive vacation that delivers lavish amenities and accommodations in stunning destinations need not look further: Sunwing Vacations' Partner of the Month for October is sure to please. For a limited time, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts is offering Sunwing customers who book select hotels in Jamaica, Mexico and Dominican Republic between October 3 and November 2, 2024 access to exclusive rates and room upgrades* to enhance their vacation experience, over and above the many included amenities that make for the perfect vacation in the tropics.

Iberostar Beachfront Resorts is a family-owned and operated brand with a commitment to sustainable luxury and elevating the all inclusive experience. With three collections to choose from, including family-friendly Iberostar Waves, comfort-forward Iberostar Selection and high-end Joia by Iberostar, guests can expect world-class entertainment, international cuisine featuring flavours from around the world and engaging activities for all ages, including the Star Camp designed specifically for kids. At their 4- and 5-star resorts in some of the most popular destinations down south, travellers can vacation responsibility without sacrificing luxury when they choose Iberostar Beachfront Resorts.

When vacationers book their getaways between October 3 and November 2, 2024 for travel between November 1, 2024 and October 31, 2025, they can take advantage of reduced rates and free upgrades* – like being upgraded to a Pool View Suite from a Tropical View Suite at Joia Rose Hall by Iberostar – at select resorts across the brand's three collections. On qualifying bookings during this limited-time window, travellers will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a seven-night all inclusive vacation package for two at Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites in Jamaica. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible to win but are limited to one entry during the contest period and must submit the form available on Sunwing.ca.

For elevated vacations that include luxury amenities, eco-conscious practices and exclusive perks, book Iberostar Beachfront Resorts through Sunwing.ca or a travel advisor.

*Restrictions apply, while supplies last.

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours.com, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

