For a limited time, every booking automatically enters travellers for their chance to win one of two all inclusive vacations!

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians in search of a getaway built for paradise should look no further than Aston Hotels this July, Sunwing Vacations' Partner of the Month. As a sought-after hotel chain on some of the most coveted shores in the Caribbean, their properties offer direct access to the pristine beaches, calm waters and welcoming atmosphere of Cuba at exclusive hotel rates and with additional perks only available for a limited time.

Sunwing Vacations and Aston Hotels band together to serve Canadians exclusive perks, upgrades and fun under the Cuban sun. (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

For more than two decades, Aston Hotels has been one of the most trusted and admired resort brands in the Cuban archipelago and beyond. Each hotel is easily recognizable by the signature Aston Hotels charm, while maintaining distinctive and eclectic character. Aston's Astonishing Things™ concierge catalogue offers local experiences and exclusive inclusions individually crafted with the purpose of reflecting the unique needs and preferences of its guests.

Featuring beautiful properties in the popular destinations of Varadero, Holguin, Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria, customers who book a vacation package at select resorts between July 8 and July 31, 2024 for travel by October 31, 2025 can take advantage of exclusive perks like rate reductions, complimentary upgrades to Club room categories* and no single supplement fees* (while supplies last). To further entice booking their last-minute or future summer and winter getaways, travellers will also be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two, seven-night all inclusive vacation packages for two at either Aston Costa Verde Beach Resort in Holguin or Grand Aston Varadero Beach Resort in Varadero when they book an Aston Hotels vacation package through Sunwing Vacations during this time period. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible to win but are limited to one entry during the contest period and must submit the form available on Sunwing.ca.

For a truly elevated vacation experience, where trust is built on the history of promises kept, book an Aston Hotels vacation package through Sunwing.ca or a travel advisor.

*Restrictions apply

