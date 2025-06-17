A variety of landscapes from beaches to rainforests, waterfalls, coconut plantations, bays, mountains and valleys, and coral reefs to explore





Prime whale watching between January and April, where travellers can witness up to 2,500 humpback whales gather in Samaná Bay, one of three places in the world where visitors can swim and snorkel among them.





World-class snorkelling, diving and water sports amid colourful marine life





Thrilling excursions with Sunwing's trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, like horseback riding to El Limón waterfall and boat tours through Los Haitises National Park

Eurostars Grand Cayacoa, formerly the beloved Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa is a four-star revamped property under the Eurostars Hotels brand and a long-time favourite among European travellers. Blending comfortable amenities, local culture and unbeatable bay views, with Pueblo Village accessibly nearby, this resort offers an authentic Dominican experience and marks an exciting new era in Samaná hospitality.

Sunwing customers also have more all inclusive options in Samaná, from Xeliter Balcones del Atlantico's all-ages resort ideal for long-stay vacations, to Viva V Samana by Wyndham's adults only oasis allowing for endless opportunities to explore the region or simply relax poolside.

Canadians travelling out of Montreal and Toronto this winter can also enjoy the fruits of this new destination when booking with WestJet Vacations Québec, and two new hotels from Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts that will soon be available to book:

Bahia Principe Grand Samaná, an adults only property perched cliffside that offers panoramic ocean views and romantic seclusion.





Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo , a family-friendly beachfront escape known for its wide range of all-ages amenities, culinary variety and access to calm turquoise waters.

With untouched natural beauty, enriching local culture, new resort options and the ease of direct flights, Samaná is poised to become a top choice for Canadians seeking something truly unique this winter when booking the Dominican Republic with Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations Québec online at sunwing.ca or vacanceswestjetquebec.com, or through their local travel advisor.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

About WestJet Vacations Québec

At WestJet Vacations Québec, we are committed to offering our Québec customers exceptional value on all inclusive vacations and a seamless travel journey, from the research and booking phase to the flight experience, your time in destination and after your return home. We are proud to offer great travel deals and featured offers on vacation packages to a wide variety of destinations and carefully curated resorts across the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico, with convenient flight options from several Québec airports. We look forward to helping make your next tropical escape one to remember! For more information, please visit vacanceswestjetquebec.com

