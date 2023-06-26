Recognized for her impact on Clients and advisors through digital innovation and equity in the workplace

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is pleased to congratulate Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Retail Advice & Solutions, on being named one of Insurance Business Canada's 2023 Elite Women for the second consecutive year. This award recognizes ground-breaking women of influence in insurance and the impact they are having across the industry.

Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Retail Advice & Solutions (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Canada)

"Rowena's accountability recently expanded to include our Insurance Solutions business in addition to her role leading the Sun Life Canada Distribution team, creating our new Retail Advice & Solutions business," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "Under her leadership, she has accelerated our progress to deliver an outstanding Client experience offering protection, wealth, and health solutions to Clients at all life stages. On behalf of everyone at Sun Life, I thank Rowena for her leadership and congratulate her on this recognition."

Since joining Sun Life in early 2019, Rowena has been at the forefront of driving innovation within the business and industry:

Helping Canadians achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives fueled through innovation

Through a holistic advice model centered on Client needs, enabled by digital tools, Rowena has created unique market positioning that addresses some of the most pressing needs Canadians have today – protection through innovative life insurance solutions, safeguarding wealth through investment solutions, and accessible health insurance solutions.

Driving Client impact through digitally enabled advisors

With a commitment to equip every Canadian with a financial roadmap, Rowena spearheaded a collaboration with Conquest Planning Inc., providing Clients with best-in-class financial planning capabilities. Sun Life is the first Canadian organization to introduce the digital capability across all its wealth and insurance service platforms, allowing advisors to deliver meaningful, relevant and more tailored financial advice to all Canadians.

A champion of diversity in the workplace

Underpinning Rowena's business strategy is a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace. With approximately 2,500 advisors—36 per cent female—Rowena leads one of the largest, most diverse financial services distribution organizations in Canada. Through transparent conversations, colleague events and thought leadership, Rowena speaks out against systemic racism, microaggressions and discrimination. A bold change agent, Rowena leads through action paving the path for her peers and setting the tone for the organization.

"I am honoured to receive this recognition from Insurance Business Canada," said Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. & Senior Vice-President, Retail Advice & Solutions. "It is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of my colleagues and advisors. Every day, we do noble work to ensure we are delivering on our Purpose and truly creating a healthier and more financially secure world for Canadians, advisors, Clients and their loved ones."

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Sun Life's Client Impact strategy. Rowena's Client-centric business model and focus on providing tailored solutions to Clients directly contributes to the organization's key sustainability priorities - increasing financial security and fostering healthier lives.

Rowena received her first Elite Women recognition in 2022 and was also featured on Insurance Business' Global 100 2022 list. In 2021, she was recognized by Insurance Business Canada as one of Canada's Leaders of Change. In 2020, the Women's Executive Network recognized Rowena as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women for her role in advancing the societal and professional landscape for future generations.

